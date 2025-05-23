I can’t believe Adela didn’t win The Great American Baking Show after that signature tart

The Great American Baking Show season 3 premiered its finale on April 11, 2025, on Roku, bringing an end to a season filled with creativity, personal stories, and standout bakes. The three finalists — Kim Goldfeder Clarke, Daniel, and Adela — were all talented home bakers who had proven their skills across multiple rounds.

But in the final episode, it all came down to one Signature bake, one Technical challenge, and one Showstopper. In the end, Kim was crowned the winner of the season. But honestly, I can’t stop thinking about Adela’s performance — especially her tart in the Signature round.

It wasn’t just a good bake; it earned her a rare Paul Hollywood handshake, which is usually seen as a sign of being the frontrunner. Given that moment, and her consistency throughout the episode, I genuinely thought she had it. In my opinion, she was the strongest baker going into the finale.

Adela set the bar in the Signature round of The Great American Baking Show

The Signature round of The Great American Baking Show season 3 finale asked contestants to create a chocolate pastry tart with tempered chocolate decorations. While each finalist brought a personal story to the challenge, Adela’s tart stood out — both in flavour and presentation.

She made a mint and white chocolate tart, decorated with a chocolate tree as a tribute to a late friend. It wasn’t just technically refined — it was deeply personal. That emotional connection, paired with her clean execution, clearly resonated with the judges.

Paul Hollywood not only praised it, but gave her a handshake — a rare move that typically signals the top bake of the round in The Great American Baking Show. At that moment, it felt like Adela had secured an edge in the finale.

In contrast, Kim’s coffee tart, dedicated to her mother, was called “very rich” by Prue, and Paul criticised the thickness of the base. Daniel’s salted caramel tart had a good pastry base, but his pairing of chai with caramel didn’t quite land with the judges.

That’s why Adela’s moment felt important. A handshake in the Signature round isn’t just about that one dish — it’s about setting the tone for the rest of the finale. It’s often seen as a sign that a baker is in the lead. After that round, I fully expected her to carry that momentum through to the end. Looking back, that handshake still feels like the moment she should have won it all.

The Showstopper changed everything — but did it outweigh Adela’s earlier performance?

The final round of The Great American Baking Show season 3 was the Showstopper challenge, where the bakers had to present a spring landscape centerpiece that included a cake and two additional bakes, one of which had to be savoury.

This round ultimately decided the winner, but I can’t help questioning whether it should have carried that much weight, especially after Adela’s strong start. Adela created an Earl Grey cake with grapefruit curd and pandan lemon pastry cream. Her cake was designed to look like a windmill and was paired with a spinach and feta pie.

The Great American Baking Show judges liked the flavour combination but criticised the texture of her cake, calling it “soggy” and “dense.” While those critiques were valid, it’s important to note that the flavours were still appreciated — and her concept was clearly thoughtful.

Kim, on the other hand, presented a carrot cake designed as a spring basket with “Rudy the Rabbit” popping out. Her savory focaccia also stayed on theme and was praised. The feedback on her cake was strong — Paul called it “spot on.” That praise ultimately pushed her to the win.

Still, Adela had been a consistent performer all episode and received the only handshake. It felt like one critique in the final round overshadowed everything she had done up to that point. In my opinion, that moment shifted the outcome in a way that didn’t reflect the full picture of her performance across the finale.

Watch the latest season of The Great American Baking Show currently streaming on The Roku Channel.

