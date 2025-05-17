Did you also think The Great American Baking Show was the coziest competition show this year?

The Great American Baking Show returned for season 3 on April 11, 2025, on The Roku Channel. With six new episodes, a fresh group of amateur bakers, and the familiar white tent, the show once again delivered its blend of creativity, warmth, and gentle competition.

Hosted by Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson, and judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, the season followed a now-familiar format with themed weeks like Cookie Week, Bread Week, Pastry Week, and a spring-themed finale.

In my opinion, The Great American Baking Show stood out this year not because of high-stakes drama or flashy rewards, but because of its calm and kind tone. While most competition shows build pressure through time limits and big prizes, this one leans into support, pride, and the joy of baking. There’s no cash prize — just a cake stand and a shared experience.

In a year full of intense reality formats, this season felt like a break from all that noise. It was warm. It was steady. And it reminded me that sometimes, the most comforting competition shows are the ones that don’t feel like a fight at all.

There’s no big prize in The Great American Baking Show and that’s exactly why it works

One of the key things that sets The Great American Baking Show apart is the absence of a cash prize. The winner takes home a cake stand, not money, deals, or endorsements. In my opinion, this small but important detail changes the tone of the show in the best possible way. With nothing major on the line, the bakers seem to compete more with themselves than against one another.

Across the six episodes of season 3, each week focused on a different theme — starting with Cake Week, followed by Cookie Week, Bread Week, Pastry Week, Semi-Finals, and finally the Finale. Every episode included the familiar trio: Signature, Technical, and Showstopper challenges. While the tasks tested their skills and creativity, the mood in the tent stayed warm and supportive.

For example, during Bread Week, bakers were asked to create focaccia in the Signature round and then tackle a complex braided loaf in the Technical. Even with the stress of proving times and shaping dough, contestants often cheered for each other, shared tips, and helped clean up.

In my opinion, this season showed how the absence of high-stakes pressure allowed the bakers to fully enjoy the experience, and helped the audience enjoy it too. The focus was on improving, experimenting, and bonding with fellow bakers. And sometimes, that kind of growth feels more meaningful than any prize money could offer.

In my opinion, the tent isn’t just where they bake — it’s where they belong

Season 3 of The Great American Baking Show was about more than baking — it showed how people can grow when they feel safe and supported. The tent wasn’t just a kitchen; it became a space where bakers encouraged each other, learned from mistakes, and truly enjoyed the experience.

This sense of belonging showed in small ways. During Pastry Week, the bakers made savory hand pies for the Signature challenge and tackled pâte à choux in the Technical round. Even under pressure, the atmosphere stayed friendly, not competitive.

Instead, contestants laughed through mistakes and complimented each other’s flavour ideas. By the time the Finale aired, the top three bakers — Kim, Adela, and Daniel — felt more like a trio of friends than opponents. They tackled chocolate tarts, a Technical with Swiss meringue buttercream, and a Showstopper inspired by spring landscapes.

Kim Goldfeder Clarke won the season, but there was no tension or upset. The others celebrated her win as much as their own progress. In my opinion, this atmosphere is what makes The Great American Baking Show different from most reality competitions. The tent feels less like a battleground and more like a creative community.

And by the end of the season, it’s clear — for these bakers, winning isn’t just about the title. It’s about being seen, supported, and inspired by people who love the same thing.

Season 3 episodes of The Great American Baking Show are streaming on The Roku Channel.

