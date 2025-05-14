“Kind of awestruck”— The Great American Baking Show star Daniel Freiburger shares his experience of the show

Season 3 of The Great American Baking Show premiered on April 11 on the Roku channel. It was a spin-off of the original hit British version, which featured judges from its UK counterpart, including Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Ad

Daniel Freiburger was a contestant on this latest season and represented Madison, Wisconsin. A computer programmer by profession, Daniel wandered into the cooking territory on a whim. After the show's premiere, he appeared on a WMTV 15 News interview, published on April 17, and shared his experience of the show.

"You’re kind of awestruck, not by a person, but it’s like ‘this is the tent’ and here’s the station and there’s the mugs on the back wall," he said.

Ad

Trending

Recalling his experience further, Daniel said that it was hard to describe, but it was a cool experience to walk into the tents of The Great American Baking Show.

What Daniel Freiburger said about being on The Great American Baking Show season 3

When Daniel was asked about the first time he interacted with the esteemed judges, Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, he described the experience as "stressful". He added that because it was his first time cooking in the tents of The Great American Baking Show, he didn't have time to be starstruck as he had the challenge in front of him, and he was trying to compete on time.

Ad

Ad

Daniel also talked about how he felt about being on the show.

"There’s a little imposter syndrome of like ‘Really? I’m one of them? I’m one of those bakers from the tent?’ It’s really just an incredible global phenomenon to be a part of," he said.

He also said that he was proud of the things he created while there. He added that it didn't matter how he did on the show, because while preparing for it, he tried all of his recipes, and that pushed him as a baker. Daniel also divulged details of the six-week baking boot camp that the contestants had to undergo before traveling to the UK to film The Great American Baking Show.

Ad

He said that the contestants needed to have all their recipes ready, so they had to develop them during these six weeks. Daniel then talked about the hardships he faced during the preparation period, and said his personal kitchen was undergoing a renovation while he was out baking till 1-2 am.

Ad

He had pre-regulated the renovation because he didn't think he would be selected to be on The Great American Baking Show.

"I had to pack up all my stuff and move to a friend’s kitchen because ours got completely demolished," he shared.

Talking about how the ingredients in the UK were different than the ones they used during their preparation weeks in the US, Daniel said that their sugars and creams were different, and their butter was a lot richer. He said they weren't only practicing to cook, but were also familiarizing themselves with the local ingredients.

Ad

The Great American Baking Show season 3 was won by Kim Goldfeder Clarke, who hailed from New York. Daniel Freiburger was in the finale alongside her and Adela Mou. In the finale's neck-and-neck, Daniel faced an issue while making his chocolate tart, because of which he couldn't finish his dish on time.

For more updates on Daniel Freiburger, The Great American Baking Show fans can follow him on his official Instagram, @thefreiguy720.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More