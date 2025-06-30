"I didn’t have time on my side" - Dumped Love Island UK star Megan Clarke expresses regret over her elimination

Love Island UK season 12 episode 19, which premiered on ITV2 on June 27, 2025, ended with the unexpected elimination of Megan and Remell. At the end of the episode, after the two contestants were voted as the least favorite islanders by the public, they were asked to leave the villa immediately.

In an interview with the Daily Record, published on June 29, Megan reflected on her elimination and expressed regret over leaving her brewing connection with Conor.

Clarke also shared that she would’ve liked to have left on better terms with her former partner, Tommy. She believed she was in the process of reaching that point, but realized that she needed more time, which she didn't have.

"I would’ve liked to have left on better terms with Tommy. We were getting there, but that comes with time and I didn’t have time on my side. I made best friends there and had an absolute ball," she said in the interview.

Dumped Love Island UK star Megan reflects on her connections in the villa

At the end of Love Island UK season 12 episode 19, the cast were informed via text that the public had voted for their favourite islander. To learn the result of the voting, the contestants soon gathered around the fire pit, waiting for another text.

The contestants were then informed that the one male and one female islander with the least number of votes would be dumped from the villa.

After the rankings were revealed, Remell, Ben, and Harry found themselves in a vulnerable position from the male side, while Toni, Shakira, and Megan were in danger from among the female contestants.

The final text eventually revealed that Megan and Remell had received the least number of votes, leading to their elimination

Before the elimination, Megan had been coupled up with Tommy. However, it appeared that she gradually lost interest in her partner and was trying to explore a connection with Conor.

Further in her interview with the Daily Record, Megan expressed how "gutted" she was to leave, especially because she believed she was getting to a really good place with Conor. She claimed that she had "tied up loose ends" with Tommy and Emily as well.

"I’m gutted to have left because I was getting to a really good place with Conor and I’d tied up loose ends with Tommy and Emily

The Love Island UK star added that she wished she had left on better terms with Tommy. She felt they were making progress, but they needed time to fully find closure.

Despite all the drama that took place in the villa surrounding her, Clarke expressed that she was grateful for the experience and making best friends.

In the interview, Megan shared that she was surprised when it was revealed that the public had voted her as the least favourite islander. However, she admitted that she could understand why she was put in the position after things went wrong with her former partner Tommy.

"I was surprised because I felt like everyone was getting on, but I can see why I would’ve been there because Tommy is an absolute angel and he deserves the world," she said.

The dumped Love Island UK star added:

"I definitely want to have something with Conor on the outside. Me and Conor were at a really good stage. He was really upset so it broke my heart a little bit. Someone could walk in for him tomorrow and it could be different.

Love Island UK season 12 episodes release daily on ITV2 and ITVX.

