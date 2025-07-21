"I am not going home" — Baddies Africa star Elsie Kay fights Russian Kream over who joins the event trip

  • home icon
By Stephany Montero
Published Jul 21, 2025 06:46 GMT
Baddies Africa star Elsie Kay (Image via Instagram/@elsietherealtor)
Amid escalating tensions in episode 11 of Baddies Africa, which aired July 20, 2025, house tensions reached a critical point during discussions about who would be attending an upcoming event. Multiple cast members questioned whether Elsie Kay and Russian Kream should remain in the house, prompting direct confrontations.

During a group scene, when suggestions were raised about sending her home, Elsie Kay firmly responded:

"I am not going home! I am not going f**king home!"

The episode featured several physical fights, video evidence of past comments, and a mounting division that influenced the debate over who would be included in the event trip.

Heated exchanges and debate escalate over who joins the trip on Baddies Africa

Tension began after Rollie introduced a video showing Russian Kream criticizing other Baddies Africa cast members. In the video, Russian said:

"I ain't gonna lie. We're way prettier than... Summer and Dolly and Lex."

Rollie responded by pointing out that Russian was still closely associating with the girls she had previously insulted. Russian Kream defended herself by explaining that she had already informed them about her past comments before anyone else could. Scotty questioned the loyalty within the house, saying she felt that the girls should reconsider supporting someone who had called them "ugly."

Later, Natalie asked the cast if anyone had final thoughts before the outing. Elsie addressed the rumors about her potential removal:

"I personally want to say, I heard b**ches who wanted to send me home. I'm not going anywhere... I'm going to let you on my turf."

Rollie responded that she believed both of them should leave the house, emphasizing that "go the fuck home" because in her view, they were not serving anything meaningful. Russian Kream immediately acted, throwing a punch that initiated a physical fight between the two.

Aftermath and unresolved tensions

During a Baddies Africa confessional following the confrontation, Diamond acknowledged that Elsie Kay started to gain a level of respect from her, emphasizing that Elsie was "standing on business" by being ready to fight when challenged and showing no hesitation.

Rollie also noted Elsie's persistence, repeating her statement that she "ain't going home." In her confessional, Elsie Kay explained that she was prepared to continue the conflict as long as necessary, emphasizing that "no one's sending me home," adding:

"Where you gonna send me to? To Zimbabwe? Zimbabwe’s down the street. Come on, be f**king for real."

Meanwhile, Russian Kream held her ground, saying in a Baddies Africa confessional:

"B*tch, I'm not going home. If somebody got to go home, it's you, not me. Like I said, I'm not backing down from nothing."
Elsie Kay refuses to back down amid the final confrontation

As the fight neared its end, Elsie Kay continued to assert her refusal to leave the house. She stated directly that she was staying regardless of others’ opinions and reinforced her stance by saying she was ready for any further confrontations, highlighting "no one's" sending her home.

Diamond criticized Russian Kream’s approach to the altercation by pointing out that she did not attempt to resolve the issue verbally, stating:

"That's the show how fake she is. She turned around and hit her real quick. She ain't even trying to talk about it."
Russian Kream responded that her actions were expected, adding that Elsie should have been prepared.

"She knew it was going to happen. She should have been ready. Stay ready. She ain't got to get ready," Russian said.

Stream Baddies Africa anytime on Zeus Network.

