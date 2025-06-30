During the bus ride from Cape Town to Johannesburg in episode 8 of Baddies Africa, which aired on June 29, 2025, a conversation among the cast members quickly escalated when Big Lex and Tavii Babii clashed over accusations, alliances, and body language.

What started as a discussion about loyalty turned into a shouting match, ending in a physical fight. Big Lex tried to de-escalate by saying,

“Just try to calm down, this is how I talk.”

However, her repeated hand gestures near Tavii’s face caused more conflict and resulted in an intense outburst.

Big Lex and Tavii Babii clash over communication and respect on the Baddies Africa bus ride

Tavii explains her earlier confrontation and friendship choices

The group conversation started with Rollie checking on Tavii’s condition after the events of the previous day. Rollie noted that Tavii had been involved in some fights and had been "hit." Tavii clarified her stance by saying,

“She called out the fade, so she got it. Like I said, big, small, tall, however.”

Big Lex followed up with a question about a private moment she had seen:

“I did see you and Fania was talking, and I seen that you pulled her to the side, and y’all was kiki and laughing.”

Tavii said the moment with Fania might have seemed light, but it was actually a serious conversation. She questioned Fania’s loyalty for defending her friends while criticizing Tavii’s support for Elsie, and emphasized that being "cool with a bitch" is her personal choice.

When Big Lex implied that Tavii was inconsistent in her alliances by saying she tends to "pick and choose," Tavii immediately pushed back and told her to back off. Big Lex reaffirmed her stance, while Tavii firmly insisted she does not selectively align with anyone.

Big Lex’s hand gestures spark new tension

Tavii, during a Baddies Africa confessional, questioned the sudden change in Big Lex’s behavior:

“Yesterday, you ain’t feel no way towards me. Now, today, you feel no way towards me because I got my fu**ing chain on?”

As the exchange grew more intense, Tavii kept saying that others approached her first and tried to befriend her. Big Lex then responded loudly and gestured with her hands, repeating that's how she talks.

Tavii took issue with the proximity of the gestures, explaining that she doesn't speak with her hands near people’s faces because she believes in giving respect. In a Baddies Africa confessional, she explained,

“If you know me, you know I talk with my hands.”

Tavii accused her of putting on a front for the cameras, saying they were just trying to do things for "TV." The verbal fight escalated and eventually turned physical inside the bus.

During the altercation, Dolly grabbed Tavii’s chain. In a confessional, she mocked her by calling it “Flavor, flame” and challenged her to reclaim the "bad sign" necklace, taunting that if Tavii wanted it, she should come and get it.

Others express support for Tavii

While the altercation took place in one bus, other Baddies like Fania and Choco Brown shared their thoughts in another vehicle along the same route. Fania addressed Tavii directly, emphasizing that their past conflict had no deep-rooted tension.

“I congratulated Tabby for her chain, because me and you, we never had no real beef. Like, you fought for your friend. I fought for my friend. Respect is always going to be given.”

Choco Brown also acknowledged Tavii’s consistency in the Baddies Africa house, stating,

“She's been standing on business, and she's been popping her shit. So Tavii deserves it.”

Stream Baddies Africa anytime on The Zeus Network.

