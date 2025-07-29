“I got divorced when she was four”- Yes, Chef! star Michelle opens up about her motherhood

Yes, Chef! the newest cooking reality show on Bravo concluded on June 30, 2025. Chef Emily Brubaker was declared the winner of the season after she competed against Chef Lee Frank and Chef Zain Ismail in the finale. Ahead of the finale, Chef Michelle Francis, another popular contestant of the show, did an interview with Cine Geek on YouTube. It was published on May 24, 2025, and saw Michelle discussing various things such as her learnings from the judges, Martha Stewart, and Jose Andrés, her travels, and her TV experiences. Michelle also spoke about her daughter and revealed the struggles she had to face with her motherhood.&quot;I got divorced when she was four,&quot; stated Michelle. Michelle shared that her daughter didn't have a passion for cooking, but they still cooked together whenever they had the opportunity. She also had advice to give to the young interviewer's daughter who liked cooking. She told him to ask his daughter to write down menus at restaurants, travel to try other cuisines, and visit markets to understand the ingredients. What Chef Michelle Francis from Yes, Chef! said about her daughterIn the interview, Michelle revealed that her daughter was her worst critic and her best critic. That was because Michelle was still growing with her daughter after the divorce. The Yes, Chef! star added that she was a chef at the Sunset Marquis at the time and didn't cook for her much. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared that she didn't cook much for her own daughter because she had to head to work at seven in the morning and had to leave her daughter with a babysitter. When she got home at night, the hectic day would tire her out so much that she could barely cook. &quot;I would just bring her to the restaurant, and everybody would treat her like a little princess,&quot; added Michelle. She said that they were now finding time to cook together, which they never had before. She added that her daughter didn't have the knack for cooking and reflected on a time when she used to give her daughter a &quot;hard time&quot; for not having the passion. What was Yes, Chef! star Michelle Francis' advice for young people who want to become chefs? The interviewer mentioned that his daughter liked cooking and asked Michelle for some advice for his daughter. What Michelle said next was useful for all young minds who seriously wanted to pursue their passion for cooking. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichelle stated that he should always ask his daughter not to give up. She added that he could also ask her to have a sketchbook where she could write recipes. and encouraged him to send her to restaurants she liked so she could write down what she liked about their menu. The Yes, Chef! star thought that it would help her visualise a dish in her head, which would then help her think about how she would make it. She also asked her to go to the farmer's market, and the fish and meat stores to look at everything so that she could see what ingredients she could pair and how those would taste. She asked the interviewer to inspire his daughter to travel and live in other countries, such as France and Italy, to get a deeper understanding of food. For more updates on Yes, Chef! star Michelle Francis, fans can follow her official Instagram page, @chefmichellefrancis.