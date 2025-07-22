“There’s no room”- Yes, Chef! star Christopher Morales opens up about the struggles of being a chef

Yes, Chef! star Christopher Morales appeared on an interview with The Hashtag Show on June 5. In the interview, he opened up about the struggles of being a chef and asked people not to be a chef if they were a social person or if they had a baby.&quot;If you have a kid or if you want a social life, don't be a chef. There's no room for that,&quot; he said.Christopher Morales' opinion came out after the interviewer shared that he was training to be a sous chef at a restaurant, but he pivoted to journalism because he had a baby, and the night shifts didn't suit him.Further in the interview, the Yes, Chef! star also shared what his experience on the show was like and how he bonded with the other contestants. He also opened up about his issues with alcoholism and stated that he was recovering from it.What else did Yes, Chef! star Christopher Morales said about the hardships of a chef's worldChef Morales shared that he was traveling as a private chef currently, because of which, it was hard to see his girlfriend or make time for her. The interviewer empathized with him and stated that people didn't realize that chefs needed to be at all the dinners, and while they were out with friends having dinners, chefs were making it for them.Christopher added that it wasn't just about cooking, it was also about prepping and ordering.&quot;Being a chef nowadays is very rarely cooking,&quot; he said.He further shared that he didn't cook much and that if he were working at a restaurant, it would be more about the menu design, babysitting, and teamwork as opposed to cooking. He stated that while they had to cook sometimes, they would be working behind the scenes most of the time. He also agreed with the interviewer about the inventory days being hard.The insider information Christopher Morales from Yes, Chef! gave about the showThe interviewer mentioned that he believed that the show was grounded because when he saw some of the things that Morales had to go through, it stressed him out. He then asked Morales to share his experience of the show. The Yes, Chef! star stated that all the chefs were amazing and that they had a group chat where they texted daily. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTalking about his experience, the chef revealed that the contestants bonded with each other because they didn't have access to technology.&quot;We call it trauma bonding because we were like put it through the ringer with the stress of the show, not being able to see our loved ones, our family, like on a daily basis. We had nothing besides coffee and Red Bulls, and each other. So we really bonded,&quot; he added.Pointing out another good thing about his experience, Morales said that while they all knew only one would win the grand prize, they knew they were all going to take something out of the experience. He shared that he went there to network, and that was what he was focusing on currently as well.Chef Morales then shared that he was a recovering alcoholic, and he was &quot;shortfused&quot; because he was drinking and drugging. He explained that he was only pointing fingers at his staff members when he was using, but since sobriety, he had realized that some of it was his fault.He added that his takeaway from the show was to work on himself and improve on his anger and other shortcomings that he was facing because of his issues with alcohol.For more updates on Chef Christopher Morales from Yes, Chef! fans of the show can follow his official Instagram account, @0ui.chef.