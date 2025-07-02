What does Yes, Chef! winner Emily Brubaker do now? Details explored

The first season of Yes, Chef! came to an end with episode 10, released on June 30, 2025. The episode saw the three finalists preparing their own three-course meals for diners and special guests. At the helm of the episode were Martha Stewart and José Andrés, the show's hosts and judges, who also mentored them.

Chef Emily Brubaker won the battle against Chefs Lee Frank and Zain Ismail and took home the victory. The prize pot of $250,000 was also hers.

Fans are curious to find out what Emily does and what she has been doing since the filming of the show. According to her LinkedIn profile, Emily works at the Omni La Resort & Spa in California as the Resort Executive Chef. She has over 15 years of experience in the culinary industry and has foraged in roles such as sales representative and F&B consultant, apart from her work as a sous chef and master cook.

What Emily Brubaker, the winner of Yes, Chef! does now

In April 2024, Emily Brubaker joined Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, as the Resort Executive Chef, and since then, she has been working there, according to information on her official LinkedIn page. At the resort, Emily leads the entire resort's catering and has a team of chefs under her.

But before she assumed her current position, the Yes, Chef! star gathered her 15 years of experience. It started with a Bachelor's in Psychology from the University of California-Santa Cruz, but she wanted to become a chef. So she went to Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, California. Her course concluded in 2004, and she became a certified chef.

After the course, she worked at the Ritz-Carlton Lake in Las Vegas as the second cook for two years. She then joined Lark Creek Restaurant Group in San Francisco as a sous chef. Then, she came back to Vegas to work at a Joel Robuchon restaurant and assumed the role of a master cook. She continued working there for two years.

After this, she started working at Sage in MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas as an executive sous chef. She worked there for seven years, until 2016, and then moved to the Culinary Sales and Distribution at Urban Seed Inc. She spent approximately two years there.

The Yes, Chef! star also became a sales representative at Michael's Gourmet Pantry Inc. for one and a half years. She then jumped to the role of food and beverage consultant.

"Working with Chefs or businesses in helping adjust current procedures, service and menus as well as creating new concepts for future project," she wrote on LinkedIn, explaining this role.

After working there for two and a half years, the Yes, Chef! winner moved to Al Solito Posto, LEV RG, and worked as an executive chef. She quit the position after 11 months and joined LEV Restaurant Group to work as a corporate task force chef. She held the position for approximately two years, then she started freelancing until she assumed her current position at Omni La Resort & Spa.

For more updates on Emily Brubaker, the winner of Yes, Chef!, fans can follow her on her official Instagram, @chefbrubs.

