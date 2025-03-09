"I got the fever" — When Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner explained how she expanded her focus to developing new products

Lori Greiner, a prominent investor on Shark Tank, has built a successful career as an investor and entrepreneur. Her passion for innovation has led to the creation of over 500 products and more than 120 patents. During an appearance at the APB Speakers event on September 29, 2015, she shared her insights on product creation. She stated:

"I got the fever. I loved making products in my world there are no no's, there's just how can I."

Greiner’s mindset shifted her focus to the development of new products, a shift that has played a significant role in her success.

Shark Tank's Lori Greiner's journey from idea to innovation: Expanding her product focus

Lori’s early steps to innovation

Greiner's experience in product development started when she saw a gap in the market. Without formal business training, she used her imagination to transform ideas into reality. She stated:

“I had a great idea. I had no schooling in business. I just thought of one great idea, and then I had the passion and the drive to bring it to life.”

Her first product, an earring organizer, is reflective of her problem-solving style. Although she initially struggled to get a foot in the door, Greiner's determination paid off. She created a concise and effective pitch that focused on the novelty of her product and pitched it to prospective buyers.

These types of determinations and creative decisions became the epitome of Greiner's method of product innovation.

Expanding and innovating the product portfolio

After successfully launching her earring organizer, Lori Greiner started thinking about creating other products that would fit the needs of consumers. Her ability to spot gaps in the market enabled her to expand her products. She stressed:

"I started thinking about what other products, what do people need and want?"

This mindset helped Greiner concentrate on developing a variety of products that would attract various groups of people. Her enthusiasm for product development drove her ongoing innovation. She described:

"I never set out to be a serial inventor. I just kept feeding this lion who kept saying, ‘I want more.’"

Her passion for creativity became an integral aspect of her business life. This relationship with the creative process allowed her to stay determined and keep going despite challenges.

The impact of innovation on her career

Greiner's emphasis on innovation has brought incredible success, especially with her work on Shark Tank. She has witnessed firsthand how the market reacts to well-designed, functional products. Her biggest success to date is Scrub Daddy, the most successful product in Shark Tank's history. Greiner emphasized the importance of such achievements, saying:

"Scrub Daddy is the most successful product in Shark Tank history… 50 million in retail sales in three years and ten million sponges sold."

This success further solidified her reputation as a leading product developer. Her approach to innovation continues to influence entrepreneurs.

"No matter who you are, no matter what age you are, no matter the time in your life, if you have a dream and you have the drive, you can make anything happen," she emphasized.

Her message reflects her belief in the power of passion and perseverance in driving product development and business growth.

Stay up to date with Shark Tank, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with episodes also available on Hulu.

