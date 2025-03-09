"It just takes you step by step" — When Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shared insights from her book on product invention and sales success

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner explained the purpose of her book Invent It, Sell It, Bank It during an interview on The Queen Latifah Show on March 19, 2014. She stated that the book provides a structured approach for individuals looking to bring a product idea to market.

Ad

Greiner emphasized that a clear, step-by-step strategy is necessary for success, saying:

"I mean if you can't pitch to the Sharks you can't pitch to buyers—it just takes you step by step."

She said that it is not easy for most individuals to know how to begin with an idea. Her book delivers information based on her own stories, along with the lessons other entrepreneurs she worked with have provided. Through logical steps and authentic examples, Greiner's solution is designed to guide people effectively through the development of a product, selling, and business growth.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank's Lori Greiner’s step-by-step approach to product invention and sales success

Identifying a market need and overcoming obstacles

Ad

Greiner highlighted that creating products that address real consumer needs is a critical factor in achieving success. The Shark Tank investor explained:

"You have to create things, have ideas and products that people need and want that solve problems—that's a real good way to start."

This approach helps entrepreneurs avoid investing time and resources in something that does not have market demand. She further explained the relevance of persistence for entrepreneurs. To Greiner, challenges are a certainty, yet the secret of overcoming them lies in keeping oneself problem-oriented. She said:

Ad

"For me, there are no 'nos'—you have to forge forward. It's not 'I can't this, I can't that,' it's 'How can I?'"

This perspective allows entrepreneurs to adapt and find solutions instead of being discouraged by setbacks.

The role of persistence and strategic thinking in business

Ad

Lori Greiner highlighted that it takes determination as well as strategic thinking to become successful in business. She illustrated that entrepreneurs have to be willing to overcome challenges and be resilient in the face of changing circumstances. The Shark Tank investor stated:

"If I have an obstacle, I go over it, I go under it, I go around it—you just don’t quit, I go through it."

Ad

She also highlighted that thinking like an entrepreneur means focusing on problem-solving and long-term goals. According to Greiner, setbacks should be viewed as learning experiences rather than failures. She stated:

"Everything helps you to do better, so I talk about some of the mistakes that I made, and it just helps you to get further along, learn from those mistakes, and get smarter."

Ad

Developing an entrepreneurial mindset

Ad

Aside from product creation and sales, Greiner also discussed the personality traits essential for entrepreneurial success. The Shark Tank investor described that persistence, motivation, and passion are required qualities, saying:

"You have to be driven, you have to be motivated, you have to have passion."

She also motivated people to be confident in business, especially speaking to women in business. Greiner emphasized that gender was not a hindrance in the business environment. She elucidated that women must think of themselves as equal to men when it comes to professionalism and face opportunities with the same amount of determination and confidence.

Ad

Don’t miss Shark Tank Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with streaming access on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback