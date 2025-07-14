“I gotta go full force”—Baddies Africa star Big Lex gets into another fist fight with Tavii Babii

Episode 10 of Baddies Africa was released on July 13, 2025. Big Lex and Tavii Babii fought at the start of the episode in a spat that happened in front of the rest of the cast members. This wasn't the first time Tavii had been at odds with someone. In one of the previous episodes, she fought with Kold Killa because she opposed her win of the coveted Baddies chain.

In episode 10, the chain was still central to the fight. Big Lex wanted the chain for her best friend, Badd Dolly, and thought Tavii didn't deserve it. Tavii didn't like that Big Lex asked her not to talk to some of the cast members because that didn't make any sense. Several other newbies, such as Fania, also thought Big Lex had no business telling Tavii who not to talk to.

Big felt that since Tavii came for her first, she had to fend her off.

"If it was me that you try, you would not let up. So now I gotta go full force," said Big Lex in a Baddies Africa confessional.

What happened between Big Lex and Tavii Babii on Baddies Africa episode 10?

The fight went down during the cast's visit to a cultural Zulu village. This village tour was documented in the last episode of Baddies Africa. Scotlynd loudly explained that Tavii was fighting for her chain, which was snatched by Badd Dolly. In a confessional, Scotlynd called out Big Lex for fighting Tavii and asked her if she was fighting for anything reasonable.

Meanwhile, Tavii and Big Lex got into a screaming match, where Tavii accused the latter of fighting with her for no reason, while Big Lex stated that she didn't like how Tavii was talking to Fania with the motive of turning her against her.

"Y'all b*tches be trying to talk to me to, I just don't f*ck with y'all," said Fania in a confessional, referring to her tense relations with Big Lex.

She also thought it wasn't Big Lex's place to tell Tavii whom she couldn't talk to. The two Baddies Africa stars continued screaming, as Tavii asked why she was asking her not to speak to certain people. Big Lex authoritatively said that she could choose, which Tavii didn't agree with.

During a confessional, Big Lex shared that she was the one to let go of her fight with Tavii the last time, but because the latter brought it back up this time, she was going to go in full force. The two of them went in for another round of fighting as Badd Dolly cheered for Big Lex.

Big Lex took out Tavii's wig and claimed that she was going to get it from her every time she fought with her. Badd Dolly told the Baddies Africa cameras that she wanted the Zulu people to keep playing the drums. The fight concluded with Natalie asking Badd Dolly to give Tavii's chain back to her.

For more updates on Baddies Arica, fans can follow the show's official Zeus page, @thezeusnetworkbaddies. New episodes of the show come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Zeus Network.

