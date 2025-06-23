"Wants a story line really really bad"— Baddies Africa fans react to Tavii fighting Kold Killa

Baddies Africa aired episode 7 on Sunday, June 22, 2025, on the Zeus Network. The episode saw Tavii Babii and Kold Killa at odds, which resulted in a fist fight between the cast members.

Ahead of the physical altercation, Ivori was telling Kold Killa how to fight and urged the baddie to "grab" Tavii instead of hitting her. She further advised her to use her bodyweight to her advantage.

As the cast members walked out of the wine tasting, Tavii told the cameras that Kold Killa threw a drink at her, and it was unacceptable. She noted that she was going to retaliate and said she "needed" it.

Fans reacted to the argument and physical altercation online and criticized Tavii for fighting with Kold Killa. One person wrote on X:

"I can’t believe y’all press tavii was fighting kold killa like that she too try hard for me and she wants a story line really really bad…/she’s much bigger than killa and clearly a MAB she beat on a RB… now what?"

"Lmaooo tavii and kold killa fight gave two drunk fools lmaooo i thought tavi was gonna whoop her a** fr fr," a fan commented.

"Y’all may not like my opinion but kold killa is not scary because she got out there with tavii no matter the outcome the fight was kinda ehh tavii talks a lot of sh*t, but her hands don’t be like matching it," a tweet read.

Some fans of Baddies Africa supported Tavii:

"They let Kold Killa hit Tavii Baby with whatever she could find, but when she starts hitting her back they wanna have a problem wit’ it, that shit was PISSIN’ ME TF OFF! Then gon say she should have done more damage bc she’s bigger, yall were literally helping KK," a person wrote.

"I don’t think Tavii is lying about Kold Killa telling her she did her sh*t. That just doesn’t sound like something to lie about and she got into it with her own friend in the house over it. That’s not that deep to lie about imo," a fan commented.

"I believe Tavii. Kold Killa stay lying in her confessionals," a tweet read.

Fans of Baddies Africa further said:

"Natalie peeped Tavii & Killa fighting & made shock face lol Lex making the same face before even seeing what’s going on. That’s so weird to me," a person wrote.

"Tavii beat tf out of Kold Killa, Kay Rican and Fania a** MY GAWDD I know they was embarrassed!!! Definitely fania a** because how going to ask to be tagged in the fight and let that girl beat you like that. These 3 plus ivory pissed me off this episode," a fan commented.

Tavii Babii and Kold Killa throw hands in the latest episode of Baddies Africa

In Baddies Africa episode 7, a wine tasting turned sour when Kold Killa and Tavii Babii found themselves in a fist fight. Ahead of the fight, Natalie Nunn gave the Baddie chain to Tavii instead of Bad Dolly.

Meanwhile, Tavii and Kold Killa argued in another room and hurled abuses at each other. As the conversation got heated, the latter picked up a purse and threw it at Tavii. With security personnel trying to keep the two apart, Tavii dared Kold Killa to hit her again and threw something back at her.

The Baddies Africa cast members made their way outside, where the argument turned physical with Ivori coaching Killa on how to handle the situation. The Zeus show's cast member urged Kold Killa to use her weight and grab and drag her.

Tavii said that she was going to "f*ck somebody up," and she didn't care about anything including their wigs, or wine glasses. She told the cameras that although she was trying to calm herself down, she still needed to fight Kold Killa for "throwing sh*t" at her.

The Baddies Africa stars locked horns and threw hands, and in the process, both their wigs came off. Ivori tried to intervene and got caught in the middle. Kold Killa told the Tavii not to talk "sh*t" about her kids as the two continued to fight as both alleged that the other was talking negatively about their children.

Several cast members and security tried to break up the Baddies Africa stars as the original cast members saw the fight. Natalie Nunn criticized Tavii and Kold Killa for fighting and said she couldn't take them anywhere.

Fans of Baddies Africa commented on the fist fight online and were divided by Tavii's part.

Tune in on June 29, 2024, on Zeus Network to watch Baddies Africa episode 8.

