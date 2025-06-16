"I'm that girl for real" — Baddies Africa star Elsie K on Choco Brown calling herself the "real African"

Baddies Africa released a new episode on June 15, 2025, in which 'OG Baddie' Natalie Nunn introduced the existing cast members to a new "Baddie from Africa," Choco Brown. The newcomer came from Nigeria and was pleased to mingle with the other ladies on the cast. However, she rubbed Elsie K the wrong way when she introduced herself, saying:

"I'm the real African queen."

Hearing that, Elsie K, who was from Zimbabwe, took to a Baddies Africa confessional to say:

"Choco is saying from Africa, from Nigeria, which is cool, then she said she's a real African Baddie, the real African queen, whatever. And I look at her, and I'm like 'B**tch, you know who I am? I am f**king Elsie K. B**ch, google it.' I'm that girl for real."

Kay Rixan, on the other hand, was pleasantly surprised by Choco's appearance and told the cameras that in comparison to Elsie K, she looked like the "real newbie and queen."

Baddies Africa newcomer Choco Brown gets a warm welcome from her co-stars

The Baddies Africa stars were pleased with Choco Brown's addition to the group and welcomed her to take the lead in their ritualistic practices. In one segment of the episode, Rollie let the newcomer chant "Baddie, Baddie shot o'clock" in the "Nigerian way." While speaking to the cameras, Rollie praised Choco Brown for doing an "Afro-beats type" chant, calling it "lit."

When she asked the newcomer how she felt about her first day, she said:

"I felt excited coming in, but I think I walked into a total mess."

The Baddies Africa star reflected on the food fight she had walked in on, which ensued between Kay Rixan and Badd Dolly.

Later in another segment of the Zeus show, Russian Kream advised Choco Brown on things she should do to gain the producers' favor. However, when Rollie heard her whispering, she got frustrated and called out Russian Kream for spreading false information.

"Right now, Rollie and Kream, they're having a little misunderstanding. It's giving a little tension, but I don't think the tension is, like, too deep," Elsie K reacted to the feud.

The situation escalated, and the two started screaming at one another. Rollie then warned Russian Kream not to mislead Choco Brown into thinking she could do something extra to get under the spotlight. She told the newcomer to be herself and "have fun."

Soon after, the Baddies Africa cast members went on an African safari, during which Big Lex broke down in tears, watching the animals grazing.

Later in the episode, when the ladies returned to their villa from their day out, Rollie confronted Russian Kream in front of Natalie for spreading misinformation to the newcomers, saying she did not want to ride in the same bus as her. However, the comment rubbed Russian Kream the wrong way, and soon after, she got into a fistfight with Rollie.

After the fight settled, the ladies discussed their upcoming party, which Choco Brown was excited to attend.

"It's my first night out and to a party. I was so ready to get cute outfit on, and turn up, and shake this a**," she said.

Meanwhile, Diamond was informed that the Baddies Africa newcomer would share her room. However, Diamond was not pleased with the idea. One thing led to another, and Diamond smacked Choco Brown in the eye, angering the latter. It eventually led to a full-blown fistfight between the two.

The security guards had to separate the two cast members and stop the fight. Choco Brown ultimately headed to someone else's room to get dressed for the party.

Baddies Africa episodes are available to stream on Zeus.

