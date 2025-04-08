"I kind of take offense to that" - 90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey comments on Darcey's closeness to Florian

Throughout 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, Stacey Silva repeatedly voiced concerns about the growing closeness between her twin sister, Darcey Silva, and her husband, Florian Sukaj. She accused Darcey of flirting with Florian and also criticized him for allegedly keeping secrets from her, adding further strain to their already tense dynamic.

During the Tell All, Part 2 episode, which premiered on April 7, host Shaun Robinson asked Stacey to comment on the bond she felt Darcey and Florian had.

In response, the 90 Day: The Last Resort star shared that when she was in the hospital, healing from a surgery, she noticed Darcey and Florian going out together a lot, and it didn’t sit well with her.

Stacey explained that Darcey would often call in late for their outings, and she felt Florian wasn't supporting her the way a husband should—especially when she was in a vulnerable state. She pointed out that she doesn't reach out to Darcey's fiancé, Georgi, the way Darcey communicates with Florian, which she found disrespectful.

“When I was healing from a surgery that I had, I was in the hospital and they were going out a lot. She would call late and just, I felt like he wasn't there for me like I wanted. I don't really call Georgie the way she calls Florian. And so I kind of take offense to that,” she said.

90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey confronts Darcey over her connection with Florian

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, episode 19 aired on April 7, 2025, on TLC. It showcased part 2 of the three-part Tell All episode, where all of the couples returned to reflect and comment on some of the major things that happened during the season.

During the episode, answering host Robinson's question, Stacey criticized Darcey and Florian's closeness to one another. She claimed that she noticed the two hanging out a lot together when she was in the hospital.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star further pointed out that she doesn't call Darcey's husband, Georgie, the way her twin sister calls her husband, Florian.

When Darcey tried to defend herself—insisting that she doesn’t call Florian in the way Stacey described—Stacey reminded her of a past comment she made, suggesting that Florian might be better off single.

Darcey continued to defend herself, noting that the comment she made about Florian was made during a frustrating moment. She further pointed out that Stacey, too, criticizes her relationship with Georgie in a similar way, so she felt unfair to be judged for doing the same thing.

Essentially, Darcey implied that both she and her twin sister make helpful remarks when emotional, so Stacey shouldn't call her out for that.

“It was probably one night when you were bitching and screaming and yelling and moaning and groaning one night when we're together hanging out, and I'm like, you gotta f*cking deal with that all the time,” Darcey said.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star continued:

“It's the same s--- you say to me about my relationship with Georgie. [You say,] ‘Why are you still married to Georgie? You should get a divorce.’ Same s---. So, if you can dish it out, I can dish it out, too."

Further in the episode, host Shaun turned to Georgie, asking if he felt Darcey and Florian were behaving inappropriately. In response, Georgie noted that he doesn't believe there was anything to worry about. However, when asked if Stacey should fully trust Florian, he plainly said, “Maybe not.”

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

