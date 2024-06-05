"I'll go 10 years younger" — Golden Bachelor's Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles discuss acceptable age gaps for their relationships

Kathy Swarts, the television personality, and her Golden Hour podcast co-host Susan Noles recently discussed what they look for in men and their age gap limits. On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the pair appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they spoke about having slow dating lives at the moment.

Upon being asked what is too young with regards to men, Swarts replied with a laugh, "Thirty-five," and Noles agreed. When Hudson subsequently inquired as to what age limit would be appropriate for a potential romantic partner, 70-year-old Kathy answered,

"Over thirty-five. No, I'll go ten years younger... I want a guy, I want a guy who can... Like I'm done raising kids and all that -- I want a guy who I can travel with and have fun with. And really, I want a guy like Morris [Chestnut], that can cook for me."

Susan Noles, 67, also spoke about her preferences when it comes to her partner's age. The Golden Bachelor star said she would date someone who is at least 57, but also quipped,

"Unless he's really, really special, then I'll go down to 55."

The two reality stars had more than age in mind for what they wanted in their future boyfriends.

The Golden Bachelor alums Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles talk about the characteristics they look for in a man

Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles starred in the first season of The Golden Bachelor, where they competed for Gerry Turner's hand. The lead ultimately proposed to Theresa Nist, and they tied the knot on January 4, 2024, but split up in April.

Swarts and Noles introduced their podcast Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour on March 28, 2024, and the show has since grown in popularity.

On Tuesday, the duo appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where the host asked them how their dating lives were going, Kathy Swarts told the audience to stay silent for a few seconds and then quipped, "That's our love life." Noles also added that "right now we're a little busy," to date. However, the pair did claim they had prospects for future relationships.

"I've had some young guys, like 35, 40 [in my DMs] I have already raised one guy, my husband. I was wed 46 years, I am not raising anymore men. I have children older than that," Kathy Swarts admitted.

They both revealed that the youngest person they would date would be around ten years younger. Kathy said she also wanted someone she could travel with and who would cook for her. Jennifer asked the pair if they had the same ideal type, and Susan Noles said,

"The only thing I think we have in common is the height. I like a tall man, she likes a tall man, and a sense of humour... And for the first time ever. I want to be treated like a queen. I see other women and their spouses, and they put them on a pedestal. I want to know what that's like, so it's time for me."

Kathy Swarts added that they also want someone who is "kind, generous, and nice." The duo then promoted their podcast, saying they talk about everything on there as they have had "the highest of highs and the lowest of lows."

The Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast is released by iHeartPodcasts, and the new episodes are posted on Wednesdays and Fridays.