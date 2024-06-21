“I’m choosing me”: Jessica breaks down in Perfect Match finale episode

Netflix aired the Perfect Match finale on Friday, June 21, 2024; at the beginning of the episode, there were six couples. However, only five couples were left, and one of the couples, Jessica and Harry, left before the finale could even begin.

There were arguments between Jessica and Harry about his previous comments on the Perfect Match finale. Soon, Harry leaves the villa, and after his exit, Jessica also leaves, sobbing. Before leaving, Jessica shares in her confessional:

"I’m choosing me and remembering who I am and what I deserve, and I’m leaving it behind me."

The official synopsis of the Perfect Match finale episode reads:

"Hot dates lead to hard conversations as the couples face their futures. But among unlikely pairs and fiery flings, who will be crowned the perfect match?"

Jessica and Harry's discussion in the Perfect Match finale

Perfect Match finale, Perfectly Ever After, aired on June 21, 2024. The episode started with Jessica and Harry. They were both sitting inside the villa and having a discussion. They were talking about Harry’s alleged comment of him "putting a baby" inside Melinda, which, according to Harry, he didn’t say in that context.

According to Jessica:

"The only reason I’m doubting what you’re saying is because of the, 'I’d put a baby in you.' comment. And you didn’t mention that."

Jessica also added:

"She said y’all were talking about how old you were and how old she is. And She was like, 'I’m 30 years old. I’m ready for kids. Ready for a baby.' And you said, 'I’d put a baby in you.'"

Harry refused and then mentioned that he says such things in most of his podcasts. He also said that Melinda has known him for such a long time. She also knows that he didn’t mean it that way.

According to Harry:

"Because it didn’t happen. Here’s the thing. The whole conversation was about you. I’m talking about you."

When Jessica confronted Harry about the same and said that only his (Harry’s) narrative was different, she also mentioned that none of the boys recalled it. Harry said that it might be because he was talking to Melinda and not with the boys.

Harry left the villa: Jessica followed

In his confessional from the Perfect Match finale, Harry shared that he had sabotaged one more relationship, and that too because of himself. His words were:

"I’m just, uh, heartbroken that I sabotaged another beautiful relationship. And it’s no one else’s fault but my own, and I have to live with that forever."

Everyone was shocked to see Harry leaving the villa just before the Perfect Match finale. Soon after Harry left, Jessica cried and decided to leave the villa. Before leaving, Jessica shared in a confessional that:

"Having to leave here alone is excruciating. Like, maybe I was naive to think that we were gonna ride off into the sunset and have this happily ever after. (Still crying) But to have, like, my best friend, the man of my dreams, and also have him want to love me and my daughter, it’s hard."

She also added:

"To feel like it was so close, I could taste it and have to just turn my back and walk away from it. But I’m choosing me and remembering who I am and what I deserve, and I’m leaving it behind me."

While she was leaving, right before the Perfect Match finale, Alara was cheering for Jessica and said:

"You’re a badass b**ch," which Jessica acknowledged.

Jessica also shared:

"I’m gonna have a love-story-happy-ending. I’m gonna live happily ever after one of these days. But I’ve listened to my intuition, and I have no regrets."

The final remaining couples for the Perfect Match finale were Alara and Stevan, Tolu and Chris, Elys and Brytin, Christine and Kaz, Micah and Izzy.

Viewers can stream the Perfect Match finale and additional episodes on Netflix.