"I'm gonna do you a favor" — When Shark Tank entrepreneur Kressa Peterson gave Kevin O'Leary 30 seconds to invest in Shower Toga

Shark Tank season 10, episode 14 aired on March 3, 2019, featuring entrepreneur Kressa Peterson pitching her product, Shower Toga. Seeking $80,000 for 33% equity, Peterson introduced her invention—a portable, modest way to shower in public.

She and her family, who participate in obstacle course races, demonstrated how Shower Toga works, with her husband dressed as "The Dirty Fairy" and covering their children in mud. During the pitch in Shark Tank, Kevin O'Leary dismissed the product, comparing it to a garbage bag. In response, Peterson shot back:

“Oh my gosh, that’s like saying a balloon is the same thing as a condom.”

When O'Leary opted out, she put him in a "timeout," saying:

“I’m gonna do you a favor. I’m going to give you 30 seconds. You sit and you think for 30 seconds.”

Mark Cuban and guest shark Alli Webb eventually invested $80,000 for 40% equity, securing a deal.

What happened during Kressa Peterson's Shark Tank pitch?

Kressa Peterson entered Shark Tank asking for $80,000 in exchange for 33% equity in her company, Shower Toga. She began her pitch by introducing her family.

"Here to help me introduce my product is my son, Connor, my daughter, Layla, and my wonderful husband, otherwise known as the Dirty Fairy," she said.

To draw attention to the issue her product addresses, her husband danced around while throwing dirt at their kids while wearing a pink tutu and wings. As an obstacle course racer, Peterson explained, she found it difficult to find a discreet and efficient method of cleaning up after events.

"The Shower Toga is the absolute only solution for getting dirty in public, undressing your clothes, rinsing off, getting dried off, and redressed. The Shower Toga is for surfers, hikers, bikers, music festivals," she explained.

The product also doubles as a duffel bag for carrying dirty clothes. She emphasized its versatility for hikers, bikers, surfers, and festival-goers.

The Sharks asked about her background, and Peterson shared that she previously worked as a broker for high-end sport horses. After battling breast cancer, she needed a new focus, which led to the development of Shower Toga. She quit her job, rented out her house, and traveled across the country to sell the product.

When discussing costs, Peterson revealed that Shower Toga costs $2.85 to make and sells for $34.99 at retail and $16 wholesale. Robert Herjavec praised the strong profit margins. However, Kevin O'Leary was skeptical and kept comparing the product to a garbage bag. He stated:

“I don’t want to take any air out of the Shower Toga balloon, but it works the same way and costs $2.”

Peterson rolled her eyes and continued to argue that her product offered superior functionality. As O'Leary declared himself out, Peterson placed him in "timeout," and then she did the same with Robert Herjavec. Lori Greiner also declined to invest but encouraged Peterson, saying:

“I don’t see why you need to take on an investor. You make a great margin. You’re out there selling it. You’re pounding down doors. Not often do I say this, but in this circumstance, I wouldn’t take on an investor.”

Despite the initial rejections, Peterson received an offer on Shark Tank from Mark Cuban and guest shark Alli Webb. They offered the full $80,000 but for 40% equity instead of the 33% Peterson originally proposed. Webb, impressed by Peterson's determination, told her on Shark Tank:

“You remind me of myself. You’re clearly not taking no for an answer. You’re clearly not afraid to stand up to these guys. I think that’s a really important thing for women in business. You have to be able to sit in a room full of men who are telling you your idea isn’t good and say, ‘No, it actually is good.’”

Though it was more equity than she initially intended to give up, Peterson accepted the deal. Just before finalizing it, O'Leary interrupted, causing her to roll her eyes again.

Then she turned to her family and acknowledged that negotiating felt unnecessary since she was getting two Shark Tank investors instead of one. She then sealed the deal with a handshake, partnering with Cuban and Webb.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8:00 pm EST on ABC.

