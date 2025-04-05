⁠"I'm just grateful" - Love After Lockup star JK reflects on getting out of prison

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3, Fire & Gasoline, premiered on WE on April 4, 2025. The episode began with JK being released from prison and greeted by his mother, Cathy, and his partner, Brooke.

Ad

JK was overjoyed to see the two people he loved most show up for his release. But just as significant was the sheer relief of finally being free. In his confessional, he expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying he felt "beyond blessed" to have another shot at life.

"I'm beyond blessed I got this chance at life again. I'm just grateful,' the Love After Lockup contestant shared in his confessional.

Ad

Trending

JK went on to talk about his childhood and how he ended up in prison. In the end, he shared that his main goal was to find "gainful employment" and navigate his life with his partner, Brooke.

Love After Lockup star JK talks about his past and shares his plans for the future

Ad

At the start of Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3, after JK was released from prison and reunited with his mother, Cathy, and his partner, Brooke, he shared that he had probably only slept about six hours over the past three days — and that today felt like the slowest day of his life so far.

Cathy chimed in, saying she felt amazing, finally being able to see and hold her son. She added that she could now bring him home — a place where he truly belonged.

Ad

In response, JK pointed out that the words on his T-shirt perfectly captured his current mindset. The shirt featured words like Husband, Daddy, Protector, and Hero inscribed on it.

Pointing at Daddy, JK asked his mother what she thought about him having a baby with Brooke. She dismissed the conversation, noting that they would talk about it later.

JK later shared, standing beside Brooke, that his biggest fear right now was going back to prison or doing anything that would end up getting him left behind the jail cell.

Ad

Further, in his confessional, the Love After Lockup season 6 contestants expressed that he felt "grateful" and "beyond blessed" for a second chance at his life. He then started talking about his childhood and how he ended up in prison.

Ad

JK shared that he was in prison for six and a half years for the manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances. He grew up in a Baptist Church and spent most of his life in Bible study and Sunday schools. However, around the age of 12, he kind of fell out of it and started getting to the streets more.

"17, I was in county tried as an adult for my first felony. Selling drugs was always the easiest way to make money. You're making more money in two days on the weekend than you are working 60 hours in a week", he shared.

Ad

The Love After Lockup star continued:

"I'm glad I went to prison for the six years. It changed me as a person and it changed me at a man and it made me value my life and value the time I have left with my family."

JK added that one of his main goals was to find "gainful employment" and be with a woman who would be supportive of his new life. He added that he wanted someone he could fully invest in — a partner with whom he could build a meaningful life together.

Ad

Right now, he noted that he felt Brooke might be the woman for him, so he just wanted to see how their relationship would turn out.

"I'm definitely super stoked by my release, so I'm ready to go, you know. I'm ready to do it you know. I love life and I'm just ready to proceed with it," he added in his confessional

Ad

Love After Lockup season 5 episodes premiere every Friday on WE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More