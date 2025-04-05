"You are full of disappointment" - Love After Lockup star Ashley criticizes Julius for canceling their meeting

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3, Fire & Gasoline, premiered on WE on April 4, 2025. The episode continued the stories of the new couples trying to navigate their love life amid prison complications.

Julius, who was released from prison in the previous episode, had been secretly dating two women, Alexis and Ashley, at the same time without either one knowing about the other.

After Alexis picked Julius from prison, the two decided to spend some time together. He had promised Ashley that he would soon come to meet her and celebrate her birthday.

However, after Alexis extended her plans with Julius, he had to cancel his meeting with Ashley and postponed it for the next day. This left Ashley frustrated, and she criticized Julius, calling him "full of disappointment."

"Well, you're full of disappointment... I don't want you to tell me sometime and then you cancel it because we've been planning this for a week," she said.

Love After Lockup star Ashley and her friends speculate that Julius might be cheating on her

Love After Lockup season 6 contestant Julius had been secretly dating Alexis and Ashley at the same time when he was in prison. Even after getting out of prison, he still wanted to keep his options open, so he had to make sure that both of his partners didn't find out about the other.

After Alexis picked Julius up from prison, they planned to spend some time together. However, when she extended their plans in hopes of getting intimate with him, Julius called Ashley to inform her that he would have to cancel their meeting for the day.

The Love After Lockup star made up an excuse, claiming he wanted to spend more time with his mom and sisters, and that they had planned to have dinner together, which would take up his entire day, making it impossible for him to see her.

Julius and Ashley had been planning their meetup for over a week. So Ashley wasn't happy when Julius called her to postpone it. She criticized him for not prioritizing their plan and later called him "full of disappointment."

Eventually, Ashley agreed to the new plan, but she warned her Love After Lockup partner that she wouldn’t tolerate any more excuses the next day — he’d need to give her his full attention.

"Even if I did wanna go see her, like it's not even possible because Alexis is gonna be wondering where I'm going, like she knows that I'm supposed to be with her the whole night, it's not gonna be time," Julius alter explained in his confessional.

Ashley's friend Brittney speculated that Julius might be playing her with another girl. In response, Ashley shared that she knew that her partner would do something like that and ruin her upcoming birthday.

Another one of Ashley’s friends, Casey, chimed in that if Julius wasn't gonna see her the day he got out, he should have at least informed her that he was planning on spending the day with his family.

"I feel disappointed, I feel let down, I feel hurt. Because it just seems like every single time he says something, it always goes the complete opposite. It just makes me feel like everything he's saying is a lie. He just doesn't seem like he's excited to see me. It just seems like he's just calling, just to check in with me so he can go back to doing whatever he's doing," Ashley later noted in her confessional.

Instead of feeling sad about the situation, Casey suggested to Ashley that she should finish getting ready and send pictures of herself to Julius, showing him what he was missing.

Love After Lockup season 5 episodes premiere every Friday on WE.

