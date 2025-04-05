"Not smart”— Love After Lockup fans react to Julius drinking and smoking in the car upon his release

Love After Lockup season 5 aired episode 67 this week on Friday, April 4, 2025, on WeTV. The episode saw Julius get released from prison as Alexis and several of his friends went to pick him up, However, the cast member rode with his friends instead of her, as the place they were supposed to go to was only 10 minutes away.

On the ride there, Julius and his friends indulged in smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. Fans online reacted to Julius's behavior after his release and were critical of the same. One person wrote on X:

"Julius you’re on tv smoking weed drinking not smart at lol those dummies gone have you back in prison."

"Now Julius, you wouldn't be taking a drink of liquor in a moving vehicle would you?" a fan commented.

"Julius talking about he TOOK his freedom for granted while currently in the car drinking and smoking a blunt 2.4 seconds after being released from prison," a fan commented.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 5 noted Juliun already violated his parole:

"Julius been free 10 minutes and already violated probation," a person wrote.

"Prediction: Julius will be back in the pen before they finish filming this season," a fan commented.

"Julius is dumb as hell for smoking a blunt and having an open container in the car while on probation!! Not even 1 hour out of jail and violating already," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 5 further said:

"Julius is already breaking multiple laws & hasn’t even left the prison parking lot," a person wrote.

"Nothing about Julius says he will be off of probation early…is the good behavior in the car with the Patron and the za?" a fan commented.

"It's a party"— Julius chimes in on being released from prison in Love After Lockup season 5 episode 67

In Love After Lockup season 5's latest episode, Julius got released from prison and rode to get breakfast with his friends while his girlfriend, Alexis drove to the breakfast place individually.

The female cast member was annoyed by Julius's actions and stated that his friends were not even supposed to be there. She further expressed disappointment about Julius riding in their car while she had to drive alone. Meanwhile, the male reality star and his friends indulged in drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana on their way.

"It's a party, I'm free," Julius told the cameras.

As one of Julius's friends passed him a joint, Julius further told the cameras he was just "feeling the vibes" and reflected upon his past. He said he felt like he "definitely" took his freedom for granted.

The Love After Lockup season 5 cast member further said that since he was out of prison, he just wanted to live his life however he wanted to. Citing the rules of his probation, Julius said he was not allowed to leave the state, be around drugs or weapons. The season 5 cast member revealed he was on parole for three years but that he could get off on "good behavior" in a year.

When they reached the eating joint, Julius approached Alexis's car and was unhappy with her attitude. He asked if she was going to be "acting like that" and asked her to stop.

Alexis chimed in on Julius riding with his friends in a car instead of her in a confessional and said that she understood it was only nine minutes away. However, it was a matter of principle.

Fans online reacted to the reality star drinking and smoking right after his release and felt he would end up back in prison.

Tune in every Friday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of Love After Lockup season 5 on WeTV.

