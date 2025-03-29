"He don't love her" — Love After Lockup fans react to Brooklyn's shocking trust in Brian's intentions

Love After Lockup season 5 aired its latest episode on March 28, 2025. It saw 27-year-old gymnastics and cheer coach, Brooklyn, get into a heated argument with her brother, Jermaine, when he warned her to be wary of her incarcerated boyfriend, Brian's motives. While Brooklyn believed Brian had good intentions, Jermaine felt otherwise, especially regarding Brooklyn's trust fund.

Ad

Jermaine worried Brian would sit at home after his release, leaving Brooklyn to bear the burden of their expenses. While he tried to make the mother of one realize it was not a "fairytale" but "real life," she refused to believe that her "man" was "talking females' ears up" or "using" her for money.

Brooklyn was certain Brian was in it for the long run. Regardless, Jermaine felt apprehensive, saying their relationship moved "too fast."

Ad

Trending

Frustrated by the questioning, Brooklyn left the conversation and called Brian for reassurance. She calmed down only after he told her he loved her, encouraging her not to pay attention to what others thought of their relationship.

Love After Lockup fans on X called out Brooklyn for sending money to Brian from her trust fund. Moreover, they praised Jermaine for standing up to his sister, hoping she understood what he tried to tell her.

Ad

A Love After Lockup fan comments on Brooklyn and Brian's relationship (Image via X/@cammie_bailey)

"Brooklyn seems like she is trying to convince herself and us that this man loves her and we know he don’t love her," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Ouuuuu Brooklyn brother clocking her TEA OMG YASSSS BROTHER! REALITY CHECK HER A**! Cause she too comfortable “my man my man my man”" another fan commented.

"Brooklyn is super insecure I could tell ! I don’t think he really into her like she think he is," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love After Lockup fans disapproved of Brooklyn sending Brian money from her trust fund.

Ad

"Brooklynn sending this felon money from her trust fund," a user reacted.

"A Trusttttttt?! Oh gosh. He went in for robbery and getting out hittin a lick," a person commented.

"Brooklyn you BETTER NOT have told Brian about that daggone trust fund..." another fan wrote.

"Brian is clearly using Brooklyn for her money!!" one user posted.

Ad

Other Love After Lockup fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Brooklyn got wild expectations and everybody know she thinking crazy," a person reacted.

"So how does Brooklyn think this man is finna make a living? With a robbery charge……." another netizen commented.

Love After Lockup star Brooklyn believes Brian has been faithful to her

Ad

While talking about their relationship, Brooklyn shared that she met Brian in high school. Although they did not date, they flirted and sparked a connection. However, soon after high school, Brian was arrested for aggravated robbery and possession of firearms in a motor vehicle and sentenced to six years in prison.

After Brian was incarcerated, his best friend reached out to him, telling him about Brooklyn. It was then that he reciprocated Brooklyn's feelings and made their relationship official.

Ad

When Jermaine asked Brooklyn if Brian would move in with her after his release, she confessed it was possible and added that she wanted to have children with him. Upon hearing that, Jermaine asked the Love After Lockup star if she wanted to become the "provider." Brooklyn dismissed his worry because she was convinced Brian would get a job and look after her and their future children.

Ad

While talking to the Love After Lockup cameras, Brooklyn revealed Jermaine was protective of her because they had a trust fund set up after their mother's death due to an aneurysm.

"I'm not gonna say that I haven't sent Brian money but it's only been like, within, like, the recent past months. For pretty much of his sentence, he has taken care of hisself," she added.

Ad

However, Jermaine remained unconvinced, telling Brooklyn that if life were a "fairytale," Brian would not be in jail.

In another segment of the Love After Lockup episode, Brooklyn stated that she and Brian had been "100% faithful" since they made their relationship official. She then recalled one of Brian's past relationships when he was not officially dating her, stating he had moved on since. She claimed her intuition was "always right," and that she would know if he had cheated on her.

Ad

Love After Lockup airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively on WeTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback