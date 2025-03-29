"Playing her" — Love After Lockup fans criticize Julius' shocking decision to leave with "his boys" instead of Alexis after his release

Love After Lockup season 5 returned with a new episode on March 28, 2025. The segment saw 25-year-old Julius get released from prison after serving a six-year sentence for aggravated possession of drugs and drug trafficking. Alexis, his partner, who came to receive him, was let down after Julius decided to travel with his brother-in-law, Tyler, and friend, Jordan, instead of her.

Alexis, while speaking to the cameras, expressed excitement about seeing Julius. She had already made plans and looked forward to going on dates with him and having long conversations. Consequently, she arrived at the prison gates ahead of time and videotaped herself talking about his arrival.

However, she was disappointed to see Tyler and Jordan because she did not want anyone to interrupt her time with Julius. Her frustration escalated when Julius chose to ride with them instead of her, leaving her alone. She said it made her "mad" because she was the one who had looked after him financially the past six years.

However, what Alexis did not know was that Julius had another girlfriend, Ashley, whom he intended to call first from the phone Alexis bought him. Love After Lockup fans on X commented on Julius' actions, calling him out for leaving Alexis alone.

A Love After Lockup fan comments on Julius' intentions with Alexis (Image via X/@cammie_bailey)

"Julius is playing her, he got the new phone and decided to leave with his boys," a fan wrote.

"6 years locked up surrounded my men and Julius CHOOSES to hop in the car with more men….. instead of Alexis…." another fan commented.

"Julius spent 6yrs with men comes out leaves his girl to be with his boys and Ashley… be f**king FR The way I would’ve drove home by my damn self let ur boys take you !" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love After Lockup fans disapproved of Julius' decision to leave Alexis after she came to visit him.

"Not Julius rolling wit’ his boys & left Alexis hanging’!" a user reacted.

"Alexis, Julius has been out of jail 3 seconds and he's Already showing You who he is. A Con Artist," a person commented.

"Damn that’s crazy Julius got in the whip with his peoples & dipped on ole girl," another fan wrote.

Other Love After Lockup fans commented on Julius being in a relationship with two women.

"Julius grabbed that phone Alexis bought him to call...Ashley... You can't make this [s**t] up," one user posted.

"Julius using the phone Alexis bought him to call Ashley?! SMH," a person reacted.

"This the season we needed I was so over the boring couples Julius you so messy. Two girls on the show omg," another netizen commented.

"Spent around $1100-$1200 on Julius" — Love After Lockup star Alexis reveals she took care of her partner's finances

One of the segments of the Love After Lockup episode showcased Julius talking about his childhood and the circumstances that led him to turn to drugs. Julius revealed he grew up facing financial strains in the family, which eventually directed him toward narcotics as a means to earn "quick cash."

By 15 or 16, he started selling drugs. It was then that a confidential informant picked up on his activities and eventually had him arrested and sentenced for six years.

"When you're in prison, the people that you think gon' be there for you, don't really be there for you, so when somebody you barely know show you more loyalty than the people that you actually love, that means something. That's Alexis. She's more than my girl, she's my best friend," the Love After Lockup star added.

Alexis, on the other hand, felt let down when he chose to travel with his brother-in-law and friend instead of her. She claimed she had sacrificed much to get Julius to where he was.

"I've probably spent around $1100-$1200 on Julius. Where were your boys all this six years? Where were they at? Why weren't they funding you? Why weren't they trying to come see you or at least put money on your books?" she said.

Consequently, she hoped Julius would focus on the person who focused on him. However, when the producer asked Julius who he would call first, he said Ashley, using the same phone Alexis bought him.

Meanwhile, Ashley planned his welcome party, determined to have all of Julius' time. Although she had some doubts about their relationship, the mother of two refused to let them stop her from pursuing Julius. While commenting on his relationship with Alexis and Ashley, Julius admitted he liked keeping things "exciting."

Love After Lockup episodes can be streamed on ALLBLK.

