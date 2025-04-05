⁠"Horrible human" — Love After Lockup fans react to Julius's shocking love triangle with Alexis and Ashley 

Love After Lockup season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, April 4, 2025, and saw the aftermath of Julius's release from prison. During the segment, the cast member went to eat food with his friends and one of his girlfriends, Alexis. However, he excused himself to go to the bathroom, where he called his other girlfriend, Ashley, to let her know he had been released.

Ashley was with her friends and said "I love you" to him while hanging up but didn't get a response from Julius's side. Later in the episode, Ashley and Julius got into an argument when the cast member told her that despite having plans, he wouldn't be able to meet her. Although he was staying with Alexis, he lied to Ashley and said he was staying with his family.

Fans online reacted to Julius's multiple relationships on the phone and criticized him for playing with Alexis's and Ashley's feelings. One wrote on X:

"Playing with someone’s emotions is one of the worst things you can do. Julius is a horrible human."

"I hate the way Julius is doing Ashley and Alexis. Neither of these women deserves the bullsh*t games he’s playing!," a fan commented.

"That’s what I’m trying to figure out!! He’s not bad looking but that’s all he has going for him. And even that is a reach with all those tattoos on his face! He’s been a facade to them this whole time. They don’t even know who the real him," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 hoped things wouldn't work out for Julius:

"I hope this blows up in Julius face. I want one of them to plant some drugs on his tail and call his parole officer. You shouldn't hurt people who've done nothing but keep you sane by supporting you and giving you their time and money," a person wrote.

"Like I said, knowing that Alexis is currently pregnant for Julius, I don’t feel bad. She got what she wanted. I can only hope Ashley jumped ship when she found out bout him cheating," a fan commented.

"Ashley, Julius and Alex ain’t nothing but a recipe for disaster considering that Alexis is currently pregnant by Julius, smh," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 further said:

"Julius only wants to play. He has no sense of reality. His only plans are hanging with the fellas and using the females for s*x and money. Thats the only "moment" these females will come first," a person wrote.

"Julius "keeping his options open" by talking to all of these women is definitely going to come back and bite him in the a** one day!," a fan commented.

"Making me feel guilty" — Julius expresses remorse over talking to two women after seeing Alexis's surprise for him during Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3, Alexis took Julius home after he got released from prison and surprised him by decorating the house with flowers, balloons and a Welcome Home banner.

Seeing the efforts Alexis had put into surprising him, Julius felt guilt over his other ongoing relationship with Ashley.

"Alexis is definitely making me feel special right now with the balloons and the roses, ain't nobody did that for me. So that do making me feel guilty," he said in a confessional.

The Love After Lockup season 6 female cast member commented on Julius's return in a confessional and said that she was "excited." Alexis added that she didn't know why she was initially nervous and that she was ready to cuddle and love him.

As Alexis went to take a shower, the Love After Lockup season 6 reality star called up his other girlfriend, Ashley, and told her he had to postpone their plans and meet her the following day. That led to an argument between the two, and Ashley called him a disappointment.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 online reacted to Julius's behavior towards Ashley and Alexis and criticized him for being involved with both of them.

Episodes of Love After Lockup season 6 air weekly on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on WeTV.

