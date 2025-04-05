Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3 recap - JK gets released from prison while Julius cancels meeting with Ashley

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3, titled Fire & Gasoline, premiered on WE tv on April 4, 2025. The episode began with JK's release from prison, where he was greeted by his mom and his girlfriend, Brooke.

After opening up about his childhood and prison sentence, JK shared in his confessional that his main priority was to find a stable job and stay out of prison. Later, the Love After Lockup star informed his mom that he and Brooke were planning to have a kid. However, she wasn't happy about it.

Elsewhere in the episode, Julius, who was released from prison in the last episode, spent some time with his girlfriend, Alexis. However, his second partner, Ashley, was upset that he didn't prioritize the plans they had made to spend time together a week ago.

What happened on Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3?

JK gets released from prison

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 3 kicked off with JK's release from prison. As he exited the prison gates, he was greeted by his mother, Cathy, and his partner, Brooke, who were both excited to see him.

JK shared that his biggest fear at the moment was going back to prison or doing something that could land him behind bars again. In his confession, he mentioned that he was in prison for over six and a half years for the manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances.

"Selling drugs was always the easiest way to make money. You're making more money in two days on the weekend than you are working 60 hours in a week. I'm glad I went to prison for the six years. It changed me as a person and it changed me at a man and it made me value my life and value the time I have left with my family," he added.

Furthermore, the Love After Lockup season 6 contestant added that his current main goal was to find gainful employment and a woman who could support him through his new life. Hence, he decided to give Brooke all of his attention.

Later in the episode, JK and Brooke informed Cathy that they were planning on having a baby. However, Cathy felt it was too soon. She believed the two first needed to prove themselves as a couple before making big relationship decisions.

Julius spends time with Alexis

Elsewhere in Love After Lockup season 6, episode 3, Julius was thrilled to embrace his newfound freedom after getting out of prison. However, he was still on parole for three years, though he believed he could reduce it to one year with good behavior.

Julius went out for lunch with some friends and his partner, Alexis. However, Alexis wasn’t happy about the get-together. She had hoped to spend some one-on-one time with him and pointed out that he chose to be with friends who hadn’t even shown up for his prison release.

After lunch, Alexis brought Julius to their apartment, which she had decorated to celebrate his release. She told him she wanted to make his first day of freedom special and had planned several activities for them to enjoy together.

This posed a problem for Julius, who had planned to meet his other partner, Ashley. He called to inform her about the recent development, but Ashley wasn't willing to listen, noting that they had planned their meeting over a week ago.

In the end, Julius managed to convince Ashley to meet the next day, given that he directed all his focus toward her.

Brooklyn tries to meet Brian

As Brian was being transported to the halfway house, Brooklyn wanted to meet him to show her love and support. However, as she stood by the road waiting for his arrival, the car Brian was traveling in passed by without stopping.

Frustrated that Brian didn't even stop by for a hug, she hopped into her car and called him to ask for an explanation. The Love After Lockup star responded that he did see her from the car, but he wasn't able to stop because his case manager had denied any such activities.

Love After Lockup season 5 episodes premiere every Friday on WE tv.

