“I'm leaving with my man" - Married at First Sight: Australia's Jamie comments on her final vows with Dave

Jamie and Dave, who had a journey full of ups and downs, made it to their final vows in Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37, which premiered on March 30, 2025.

Both dressed in wedding-themed attire, they used their vows to share their feelings for each other and reflect their growth as a couple. In the end, the couple decided to stay together and take their marriage into the real world.

After reciting their vows, Jamie expressed her excitement for the future with Dave, emphasizing that all the effort they had invested in their relationship had been worthwhile.

The Married at First Sight: Australia star shared that they were finally on the same page and ready to give their relationship a real shot. Adding to her joy, she noted that she came in looking for a man and was leaving with her man.

"Obviously I'm so excited to be standing here with Dave. I'm so happy, we've put in so much work for so long. It wasn't for nothing. We're finally at this place where we're both on the same page, we want to give it a go, we're both optimistic. I came in for a man and I'm leaving with my man," she said.

Married at First Sight: Australia couple Jamie and Dave recite their final vows

Jamie and Dave were very nervous as they headed toward their final vows in Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 37. However, upon seeing each other at the lakeside park, surrounded by beautiful floral displays, they grew confident about what they wanted to say.

Dave went first, recalling how his heart nearly jumped out of his chest the moment he saw Jamie walking down the aisle. To him, she felt like a "firecracker packed into the smallest, most perfect package," and from that moment on, he knew that she was going to be "something unforgettable".

The Married at First Sight: Australia star reflected on a pivotal moment in their relationship—six weeks into their marriage, Jamie confessed her love for him. However, he admitted that it was overwhelming, and he wasn’t ready to say those words back. Despite that, he had promised to show up for her no matter what over the past three months and felt he had done his best to keep that promise.

"And through all of this, you've become one of the closest people to me in my life. I came here looking for something that could last, something worth holding on to, and with you, I believe that's possible," he continued.

Dave concluded his vows, expressing his readiness for their relationship and his desire to continue their journey together.

Jaime followed up with her vows, sharing that she entered this experiment hoping to find her person. She wanted to break old cycles and finally find the nice guy who could make her "feel heard, valued and seen".

The Married at First Sight: Australia star told Dave that from the very first day of their marriage, he made her feel safe, understood, and free to be herself. He had been patient with her and, more importantly, she noted, he made life better by just being in it.

Jaime admitted that they had faced many hurdles in their relationship, and she had been concerned if their connection would turn out the way she wanted.

"I've wondered if you could give me what I need emotionally, or if you feel like we're forcing something that doesn't come naturally to you. I don't want either of us to feel like we're settling, or to be in a relationship where one of us isn't truly fulfilled," the Married at First Sight: Australia added.

Despite their struggles, Jamie felt that in the end they managed to work through their issues. She wasn't ready to let go of Dave and everything they had built together. So, she too wanted to continue their relationship, and with that, the couple left the episode together.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

