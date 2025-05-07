“I’m looking forward to it”—Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary reveals what he would be addressing at the Consensus 2025

The Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary recently appeared on an interview with CoinDesk, which he posted on his X account on May 6, 2025. He talked about the topics he is going to address at the upcoming Consensus 2025 conference, scheduled to be held in Canada from May 14 to 16, 2025.

According to the general description of the conference, the event will feature investors, founders, and creators, who will be shaping the future of cryptocurrencies, Web3, and AI.

Kevin said that he will shed light on the change in the North American businesses at the event. Expressing his eagerness to be at the Consensus, Kevin said:

"I'm looking forward to it. I've always loved this one."

For the unversed, Kevin O'Leary has been vocal about the positive changes that he thinks are coming to the crypto world since the change in America's administration. As seen in his social media posts, he believes that the new administration will soon bring the regulations they promised when it comes to crypto, which will stabilize the digital currency and open new avenues for investors.

In the past, he has also endorsed tokenization, brought to the people by CoinDesk, the sponsor of Consensus 2025.

What Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary said about the topics he was to address at the Consensus 2025?

The female interviewer at CoinDesk mentioned that Kevin is going to be with them for the Consensus 2025 conference in Toronto and asked him to give a preview on what he will discuss there. She also mentioned that she knows he has a Keynote presentation and a talk called Crypto's Next Chapter.

The Shark Tank investor stated that a lot of people are asking him about the digitization of the North American economy, so he will bring that to the table. He added that while there has been a change to help get businesses done, including the changes in to crypto world, there are more important questions to be taken into account.

"Why is the S&P 500 margins higher than pre-pandemic? Why in private companies in North America, in Canada, in United States has margins grown from 15 to 17.5%? What happened?" he added.

Stating another question, the Shark Tank judge asked how did the economy recuperate when one thought the pandemic was going to wipe businesses off. He said he will answer all these questions and more. Explaining how he is going to do it, he said he will walk the viewers through case studies, some from his own portfolio, some from the outside.

Clarifying on the credibility of these case studies, Kevin stressed that these aren't just academic case studies, but actual companies that have found their way through the rocky waters of the pandemic, and sustained. He added that the case studies, consisting of big brands such as Nike and small companies with 500 employees, dig into how these firms navigated the pivotal 4-year pandemic period.

The Shark Tank investor mentioned that the world is in a new phase now. He also stated that the direct consumer market offers a multi-trillion dollar business worldwide, which is now a home to all kinds of business strategies.

Kevin said that the digital payment systems are going to be a huge part of this ever growing consumer market, implying that digitization of crypto will relate to it. He said he wants to encompass all of these aspects in his Keynote presentation, adding that he has been working hard on it.

"It's such a interesting time in terms of business and investing and that's a good way to approach the conference," he added.

Talking about the conference further, the Shark Tank investor said that he has always loved it because this event assembles a "cutting-edge" group of people.

For more updates of Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary, fans can follow his official Insatgram and X accounts, @kevinolearytv.

