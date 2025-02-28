"Increasingly sensible" - Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary shares his views on cryptocurrency investments

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary endorsed cryptocurrency as a viable investment option in his financial advice column published in the Daily Mail on February 25, 2025. The article revealed that the Canadian entrepreneur now allocates 5% of his investment portfolio to Bitcoin.

In the article, O'Leary provided specific guidance on his cryptocurrency approach.

"Crypto, certainly, is not for everyone. But now that governments are exercising regulatory oversight over the crypto markets (Trump has appointed entrepreneur and tech investor David Sacks to serve as the nation's first crypto czar), crypto is an increasingly sensible long-term investment," Shark Tank star stated.

This position comes after the Trump administration increased cryptocurrency regulation through the appointment of tech investor David Sacks as the first cryptocurrency czar.

Shark Tank investor endorses Bitcoin as core holding alongside gold

Kevin O'Leary published his financial guidance column, titled All my secret tips to get rich... from a million-dollar 401k shortcut to the piece of paperwork that will stop you losing everything, in the Daily Mail on February 25, 2025. Within this premium article, the Shark Tank star shared multiple investment strategies, including his current approach to cryptocurrency markets.

The businessman directly stated that Bitcoin has become a "core holding" in his financial portfolio. His exact words were as follows:

“Bitcoin – alongside gold – is now a core holding in my account (making up 5 percent of the total). Although Bitcoin is still volatile, it is in limited supply, which means that it isn't impacted by inflationary pressures like other currencies.”

The 70-year-old investor has moved from skepticism toward strategic engagement with the cryptocurrency market. This evolution aligns with O'Leary's business background.

In the same article, Shark Tank investor also discussed how retirement accounts could be optimized for greater long-term growth, prenuptial agreements, and more. The investor emphasized prenuptial agreements as essential financial protection tools for all couples, regardless of current wealth status.

He detailed how proper legal documentation protects assets and prevents potential financial losses during major life changes. Talking about credit card management, O'Leary stated:

“Everyone should hold two credit cards. One card should be used for online purchases only and it should have a relatively low borrowing limit – say $2,500.”

He explained the reason, stating:

“The reason for this is simple. Online shopping is inherently risky and chances are that over your lifetime a cyber-thief will attempt to steal your credit card and run up big bills on your account. However, you can control your potential exposure to theft with a credit limit.”

Kevin O'Leary's background

Kevin O'Leary was born on July 9, 1954, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. As per Britannica, he earned a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from the University of Waterloo in 1977, and completed his MBA at the University of Western Ontario in 1980.

His early career included founding Special Event Television, a sports programming production company where he worked with Canadian hockey announcer Don Cherry.

In 1983, O'Leary co-founded SoftKey Software Products in Toronto, which became a major educational software company in the 1990s. After acquiring California-based Learning Company in 1995 and adopting its name, the business was sold to Mattel in 1999 for more than $3 billion.

O'Leary later established O'Leary Funds in 2008, a mutual fund company that he sold in 2016. His television career began in 2006 with Dragons' Den in Canada, followed by his role on Shark Tank in the United States, starting in 2009.

As of 2025, Kevin O’Leary is serving as a permanent Shark Tank investor in season 16 alongside a regular panel which includes Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Mark Cuban.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on the ABC network.

