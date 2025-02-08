In the February 7, 2025, episode of Shark Tank, Michael Bergida and Israel Schaya asked for $100,000 in exchange for 10% of their company, Bumpeez, a bumper car for kids. The founders created Bumpeez after noticing that their children were too short for some amusement park attractions. The car features a self-inflating character and a parental remote control.

After Shark Tank investors Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec tested the bumper cars, the founders shared that their company was expected to make over $1 million this year and $2.2 million next year. The sharks wondered why they were asking for only $100,000. The founders explained that they wanted a strategic partner to help with licensing deals in the future.

Barbara Corcoran initially offered $100,000 for 10% alongside Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank. However, the founders wanted more sharks to join the deal, which offended Barbara, who felt ignored. She highlighted her success with Comfy, which made $80 million in two years.

"I'm offended here. I feel invisible. Of everyone on this panel, there's no one more prepared for bringing you to the big box stores quickly," Barbara stated.

Subsequently, Barbara and Robert withdrew their offer. The Bumpeez founders then apologized and asked Barbara and Robert to reconsider. Eventually, they offered a $5 royalty on the first 50,000 units sold, along with $100,000 for 15% equity in the company, which the shark accepted.

Bumpeez's journey before and after Shark Tank explored

Before creating Bumpeez or appearing in Shark Tank, Michael Bergida had a long career in various industries. After graduating from Baruch College, he worked as a Sales Manager at Vanderbilt Home and Pet Life LLC in 2011. He then moved to Unique Petz, where he worked as a Sales Executive for over three years. Michael stuck with the pet industry, becoming President of Ruff 'N Ruffus in 2016.

The company provided pet care products, including grooming items. That same year, he also became President of Goldstar Innovations. After gaining years of experience, Michael founded Bumpeez in 2023. The company created the world's first patented at-home bumper cars for kids over 18 months old. These inflatable cars have features like parental control, adjustable speeds, and rechargeable batteries.

The Bumpeez cars have a 5-point safety harness to keep children secure while they play. With two-speed settings, toddlers can start at a slower speed and transition to a faster speed as they grow. Bumpeez cars help children develop important skills, such as problem-solving, hand-eye coordination, awareness of their surroundings, social skills, and coordination of their hands and arms.

Bumpeez is still a new business and hasn't received any awards yet. However, the company is motivated by the positive feedback from its customers. Interestingly, the founder didn't use any external funding to start the business.

The Bumpeez cars are made from safe, non-toxic, child-friendly materials and feature soft rubber bumpers to prevent damage to the car and surroundings. The cars are versatile and can be used on various surfaces, both indoors and outdoors. Although Bumpeez has a small social media following, customers have left mostly positive reviews on Amazon, where the cars are sold.

There are currently four types of cars available- the Dinosaur bumper car ($149.99) and SUV ($189.99), along with the Unicorn bumper car ($169.99) and SUV ($199.99). Customers can purchase Bumpeez products through the company's official website.

Watch new episodes of Shark Tank episodes on ABC on Fridays at 8 pm ET.

