"I'm thriving as an influencer" - Next Gen NYC star Gia Giudice shares how she juggles gigs and 'secret projects'

Next Gen NYC cast member Gia Giudice recently opened up about how she’s managing her fast-paced career following the series’ debut season. As someone who has transitioned from reality TV daughter to full-time creator, she described her current path with a clear update in a new interview with The Daily Dish published on August 1, 2025. She explained:“Right now, I’m thriving as an influencer. I’ve been booking a lot of partnerships, modeling gigs, events, and more. I’ve also launched my podcast, Casual Chaos, and have had some amazing guests come on.”Gia Giudice opens up about life after Next Gen NYC and building her brandHow Gia Giudice balances her growing media presenceSince wrapping Next Gen NYC, Gia has taken on more opportunities while commuting regularly to New York City.“It’s just my career kind of started picking up, and my brand started growing,” she said.Much of her time is also devoted to Casual Chaos, the podcast she launched earlier this year. She said she is excited for audiences to follow its growth as more episodes are released, noting past interviews with Ally Lewber, Lexi Wood, Ariana Biermann, and her mother, Teresa Giudice.While the podcast remains a consistent project, Gia hinted at upcoming ventures.“I also have some other secret projects in the works, but can’t share yet,” she mentioned.Her decision to pause her law school plans View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGia earned a degree in criminal justice from Rutgers in 2023 and initially intended to pursue a career in law. However, she decided to hold off on law school as her media and influencer work gained traction. During a March 24 episode of Casual Chaos, she explained the reasoning behind her choice:“If my heart was fully set on becoming a lawyer, I would have had to give up social media, give up everything I was doing, and honestly give up the money coming in.”Despite this pause, she made it clear that her interest in law remains. Gia said she still loves the field and described her decision as a choice between pursuing financial opportunities and spending more years in school, thereby accumulating debt. She also left open the option of returning in the future, stating that “the chapter’s not closed.”What Gia learned from filming Next Gen NYCFilming the first season of Next Gen NYC gave Gia the opportunity to reflect on how she presents herself and how others perceive her. She shared that each episode gave her a better understanding of her presence and how she wants to improve.Referring to expectations linked to her family, she acknowledged that people expected to see her &quot;fiery&quot; personality because she is the daughter of Teresa Giudice. Gia also spoke about the balance between protecting her loved ones and letting audiences see different sides of her.“I also want fans to see how hard I work and that I’m passionate about being a young entrepreneur and setting an example for my sisters,” she shared.Reflecting further on her onscreen experience, she said she has learned to be more mindful and avoid reacting too quickly. Gia also acknowledged that she often slips into &quot;older sister protective mode&quot; rather than relaxing and allowing herself to go with the flow.Catch up and stream Next Gen NYC anytime on Peacock.