Which acts earned a "Yes" during America's Got Talent season 20 episode 9 auditions? Details explored

Episode 9 of America's Got Talent season 20, which aired on August 5, 2025, featured the last night of auditions before the announcement of the Top 44 Acts. Even though all Golden Buzzers had been used, the episode showcased a variety of performers who managed to get a “Yes” from the judges.

Ad

The America's Got Talent acts that received approvals included the Osso Brothers, B Unique Crew, comedians Matt O'Brien and Julia Hladkowicz, solo dancer Alex Blanchard, and opera singer Avalon Penrose.

Meet the acts who received "Yes" votes in America's Got Talent season 20 episode 9

1) Osso Brothers

Osso Brothers (Image via Instagram/@acro_ya)

Opening the night were the Osso Brothers, two teenage siblings from Kazakhstan who now live in California. The duo, Yaroslav and Vsevolod Ossolodkov, is coached by their father, Konstantin Ossolodkov, who runs a gymnastics center in Beaumont, California. In 2025, they celebrated their first Senior World Cup win in Puurs, Belgium.

Ad

Trending

During the audition, they mentioned that acrobatics is popular in their home country and that both of their parents are coaches. All four judges voted Yes, advancing them to the next round.

2) B Unique Crew

B Unique Crew (Image via Instagram/@b_unique_crew)

The second act of the America's Got Talent episode featured B Unique Crew, an acrobatic dance team from India. They revealed that their founder was once part of Unreal Crew, highlighting an existing rivalry between the two groups.

Ad

Founded in the streets of Jodhpur in 2012, the group includes Jitu Kadela, Raaj Joshi, Rajat Soni, and Rahul Acharya. They practiced in public spaces because they had limited access to formal training.

Although the crowd called for a Golden Buzzer, the judges pointed out that none were available. The group received four Yes votes.

3) Matt O'Brien

Matt O'Brien (Image via Instagram/@mattobrien)

Then on stage was comedian Matt O'Brien. He performed a routine about marriage and everyday situations. Matt has appeared on Conan, Comedy Central, and Just For Laughs. He also works as the head writer for Conan.

Ad

He mentioned being from the same part of Canada and the same comedy club as Howie Mandel. His set was well-received by the panel. By the end of his act, Matt received four Yes votes.

4) Julia Hladkowicz

Julia Hladkowicz (Image via Instagram/@juliacomedy)

Immediately following her husband was Julia Hladkowicz, performing as another act of the night. Julia is a Canadian comedian and actor. She has performed at Just For Laughs, appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and released a comedy album that hit #1 on iTunes.

Ad

Even though Simon Cowell tried to create competition between them during the audition, the couple stayed supportive. Julia’s timing and delivery got positive feedback. Hladkowicz also received four Yes votes from the judges.

5) Alex Blanchard

Alex Blanchard (Image via Instagram/@_alexblanchard_)

The next performance on America's Got Talent featured Alex Blanchard, a solo dancer from Liverpool, England. She showcased a lyrical and gymnastic dance piece. Although she seemed nervous at first, her movements were clean and expressive.

Ad

Mel B called the routine “brilliant,” while Simon Cowell recognized the hard work she put into her preparation. All judges voted Yes.

6) Avalon Penrose

Avalon Penrose (Image via Instagram/@avalonpenrose)

The final audition of the night was by Avalon Penrose, also known as The Messo Soprano, who is originally from California and currently resides in Hawaii. Penrose introduced herself as a former opera singer who had stopped performing due to panic attacks. Halfway through her song, she was covered in pie, paint, and confetti by two assistants, prompting Mel B to hit the “X.”

Ad

Penrose then offered to sing a second song while being pelted again. Cowell and Mandel joined in, turning the stage into a chaotic scene. Despite the mess, Penrose continued singing. All four America's Got Talent judges voted Yes.

Stream the latest episodes of America's Got Talent anytime on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More