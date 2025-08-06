Husband and wife take the center stage on America’s Got Talent season 20 with separate stand-up auditions

Season 20 of America’s Got Talent introduced an unusual twist during its ninth audition night when two stand-up comedians from Ontario revealed they were not just colleagues, but a married couple. During the August 5 auditions, Matt O’Brien and Julia Hladkowicz took the AGT stage separately to compete with individual sets, rather than performing as a duo. While it’s not uncommon for married performers to appear on the show together, they explained that their decision to audition individually highlighted their professional separation. “We’ve always been two separate acts,” O’Brien explained in an interview with NBC Insider.Married comedians compete individually on America’s Got Talent season 20Stand-up auditions surprise the judgesMatt O’Brien appeared first, delivering a stand-up routine that earned four Yes votes from the judges. Following his set, Julia Hladkowicz took the America’s Got Talent stage and introduced herself, also identifying as a comedian from Ontario. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen judge Howie Mandel asked if she knew Matt, she explained that she knew him because he is her husband, which caused the audience to laugh. O’Brien then returned briefly to the stage to kiss her before she began her set. Hladkowicz did not shy away from poking fun at her husband during her routine. “Men snoring is disgusting. Men snoring is the patriarchy. You’re already asleep. You already won. Why do you have to add a soundtrack to it?” she joked. Mandel pointed out the competitive nature of their back-to-back performances by asking what would happen if Julia outperformed Matt, calling him &quot;really good.&quot; Hladkowicz responded by saying it would simply be a good outcome.America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell attempted to introduce more tension by suggesting, “Secretly, probably one of you wants to be the only one to get a yes.” Hladkowicz rejected the idea and questioned in what world she would want her husband not to receive &quot;yeses.&quot;How Matt and Julia met and built their careers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatt and Julia’s relationship began in 2010 at Toronto’s Comedy Bar, though both initially hesitated to pursue anything romantic due to the unspoken rule that comedians shouldn’t date each other. O’Brien explained that comedians typically follow an &quot;unwritten rule&quot; about not dating one another.“After we hung out a few times after shows, I realized we had so much in common… and we decided to give it a go,” he added.Their partnership grew, leading to two wedding ceremonies—one in Ottawa in 2016 and another at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas. They are now based in Los Angeles and continue to tour across the country. Despite performing separately, they occasionally co-host shows and co-headline events. Decision to compete individually on AGT View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple clarified that their America’s Got Talent appearances were not intended to create tension. Hladkowicz explained that they &quot;never set out to compete against each other,&quot; emphasizing they are simply a married couple working in the same industry.O’Brien initially auditioned at L.A.’s Ice House Comedy Club, while Hladkowicz decided to join just days before the showcase, explaining that the &quot;last-minute&quot; nature of the opportunity left her no time to overthink it.They also confirmed that they do not share material beforehand. O’Brien explained that they are &quot;very quiet people&quot; at home and occasionally exchange ideas during the day. Hladkowicz added, “Although we have a lot of similar subject matter, they’re completely unique takes.”Viewers can tune in and stream America’s Got Talent season 20 anytime on Peacock.