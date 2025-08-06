Next Gen NYC star Emira D’Spain underwent a wild beauty treatment for her dry eyes

Known for sharing personal updates with her audience, Next Gen NYC star Emira D’Spain recently opened up about a medical beauty procedure she tried to treat her chronic dry eyes. In a video posted to her Instagram on July 29, 2025, she explained that her doctor recommended a treatment involving amniotic tissue, also referred to as placenta, to address microtears caused by extreme dryness. “I had placenta put in my eye and it was the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said.She mentioned that her eyes were &quot;significantly brighter and healthier&quot; after the process.Next Gen NYC star Emira D’Spain tries placenta eye treatment to address chronic drynessWhat is the treatment Emira used?According to Emira D’Spain, the procedure is called Prokera, a treatment that uses amniotic tissue to aid eye recovery. She said her eye doctor recommended Prokera. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Miami Contact Lens Institute, the Prokera treatment works by placing an amniotic membrane on the surface of the affected eye for several days, usually between three to five. Over time, the membrane dissolves on its own, releasing bioactive components that support and accelerate the healing of the eye.The Next Gen NYC star explained the reasoning behind it: “So because my dry eye was so bad, it created these micro tears in the bottom of my eye. And this treatment was pretty serious.”She further described how the treatment works, explaining that it uses amniotic tissue to help restore the eye to its optimal health. Although the idea of placing tissue in the eye may seem intense, Emira clarified,“It doesn’t hurt or anything. It just feels really uncomfortable.” She shared that treatment is non-surgical and is designed to repair damage on the surface of the eye.The process and recovery experience View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the same video, Emira detailed the full course of her experience, starting with wearing the first lens for just one day. She explained that she &quot;wanted to start out with just 24 hours&quot; to test the treatment initially.During that time, her eye was taped shut, and she wore a decorative eye patch she referred to as her “glam pirate patch.” The Next Gen NYC star also wore soft patches at night to protect the area while sleeping. Describing the physical sensation, she noted, “It just felt like there was something in my eye because there literally was.” Even while undergoing the treatment, she remained active in her daily routine. Emira said she continued &quot;running errands&quot; during the process. However, she acknowledged that the limited vision presented a challenge, explaining, “It is very disorienting to only operate with one eye. I kept like bumping into things.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter 24 hours, the lens was removed and replaced with a second application on the other eye. Emira shared visual updates on how her eyes looked following each phase of the treatment.Results after the applicationFollowing the final round of the procedure, Emira posted comparison clips showing her eyes immediately after treatment and the following day. The Next Gen NYC star showed how her eye appeared right after the procedure and again the following morning, noting that the redness was gone. She later added that this was the result after the treatment was &quot;complete.&quot;She also referred to the experience as her “craziest beauty secret ever.” While the treatment may seem unconventional, D’Spain emphasized that it was medically guided and used to treat damage resulting from dry eye symptoms.Fans can stream Next Gen NYC anytime on Peacock.