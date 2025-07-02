"I love you" — Next Gen NYC star Georgia's partner, Omar, expresses his feelings to her

Next Gen NYC season 1 released episode 5 on July 1, 2025. Titled Zero Bucks Given, the segment saw Georgia McCann hit a rough patch in her relationship with her partner, Omar. Omar, while dining with Georgia, professed his love to her, hoping she would reciprocate his feelings. However, things took an unexpected turn, leaving him in a predicament.

During their conversation, Omar addressed the "elephant in the room" and said:

"So, I love you."

Contrary to his expectations, Georgia rejected his proposal because she felt suspicious about his intentions and authenticity. Regardless, Omar continued to convince the Next Gen NYC star, saying his confession came from a place of honesty. He added that they had things to work through as a couple, and Georgia agreed.

Georgia is "New York's ultimate Gen Z it-girl" and a "fourth-generation New Yorker," according to her profile on Bravo's official website. She is known for defending the "city’s artistic soul from developers and finance bros alike."

Omar is her boyfriend and her business partner, who ran a crypto start-up but also wanted to venture into owning a restaurant or a club. Consequently, he helped Georgia find investors so she could own a club.

Next Gen NYC star Georgia admits she has trust issues

In one of the segments of the Next Gen NYC episode, Georgia met up with her business partner, Dani, and told her that she noticed Gen Z did not want to "work for someone else." In the meantime, she prepared for her next event, which was for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks.

Later in the episode, Georgia met with her boyfriend, Omar, for dinner. She began recounting everything that happened during the day, explaining that there was a minor issue with Meredith's caviar party when she found out the venue had shut down. However, Georgia made some phone calls and found an alternative, resolving the hiccup for the next day's event.

While speaking to the Next Gen NYC cameras, Georgia said:

"Everyone's kind of in a panic about Gen Z, like, I don't think there's much to worry about. I think we're doing okay."

Omar appreciated her work, but quickly took the conversation in a different direction, eager to address their romantic relationship. He said "this whole thing," implying that their connection was "very unexpected." Georgia agreed when he added that the first thing he noticed about her was the "extra version."

Omar complimented her by saying that he was "immediately drawn to her" because she had all those qualities that were "foreign" to who he was. Soon after, he said "I love you" to the Next Gen NYC alum. However, Georgia laughed it off and urged Omar to continue.

He assured her that he had his reasons for feeling that way, but admitted that it might seem "crazy" since he had only known her for two months. Hearing that, Georgia confessed she could not accept his feelings because she knew he had said the same to another girl he had known for one day.

"To me, that screams bulls**t, and the thing I hate more than anything is bulls**t," the Next Gen NYC star said.

Omar assured her that he did not mean it when he said it to the other girl; however, Georgia remained unconvinced. While speaking to the cameras, Georgia admitted she had "such trust issues" in her relationships, which stemmed from her experience with her father, who led a "secret life."

"Unbeknownst to my mom, the company that my mom and my biological dad built together from scratch and made very successful, my dad bankrupted and imploded it from the inside out. So, when my dad left our family with nothing, just changed me forever," Georgia explained.

Omar, however, continued to insist that he loved her. The Next Gen NYC fame shared she had not seen anyone else ever since she started talking to Omar. Hearing that, he said they had "things to work through," assuring her that he was not going anywhere and wanted to work on it and "figure it out."

Next Gen NYC episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

