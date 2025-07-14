"I was ready to fight" - ⁠Baddies Gone Wild star Cuppcake reflects on her argument with Janelys

Baddies Gone Wild season 1 episode 10, Unfinished Wild Bizness, premiered on the Zeus Network on July 13, 2025. In the episode, Cuppcake was still unsettled following her altercation with Janelys in the previous episode, prompting her to confront her directly.

In episode 9, while the cast was traveling in their van, Cuppcake called out to Daisy to let her know that Janelys had commented on her. This irritated Janelys, who felt that Cuppcake was trying to stir up drama between them. The two talked later that night, but things remained unsettled between them.

In episode 10, Cuppcake confronted Janelys and told her that she was upset after their recent altercation, so much that she was ready to fight her. She further expressed that she felt that Janelys was targeting her a little more than everyone else on the show.

"Janelys, last night I was on 10. I'm not gonna lie, I was ready to fight you last night. I was really upset because I feel like the whole season you have been popping your sh*t a little more with me than everybody in the house," the Baddies Gone Wild star told Janelys.

⁠Baddies Gone Wild stars Cuppcake and Janelys clear the drama between them

In Baddies Gone Wild season 1 episode 10, after having a conversation with Daisy and Tee-Tee, Cuppcake decided to confront Janelys about their recent altercation. She approached Janelys alongside Daisy and Tee-Tee, interrupting a conversation Janelys was having with Hurricane, Rella, and Gloss Up.

As Cuppcake looked over to Janelys, she shared that she had something that she wanted to get off her chest. She told Janelys that last night, after their altercation, she was very mad at her and was ready to fight her.

She noted that she was really upset because she felt like the whole season, Janelys had been targeting her a little more than everybody else in the house.

"What I just don't feel is like when Daisy says something and you said something back and when I said 'Ohh Daisy, you heard that?' You took it wrong too because you felt that I was being messy and I wasn't being messy, I was just saying, 'Ohh Daisy, did you hear that?'" she added.

The ⁠Baddies Gone Wild star continued:

"Like, you know, that's my b*tch, I want to make sure she hears everything too, just like you like to hear everything and listen to everything. You were just giving me these. And I'm like "Ohh, so she's on 10 too, so let me get on 20'".

Reacting to what Cuppcake had to say about her, Janelys said in her confessional that her fellow castmate was coming off a little hostile and that she didn't like her reaction. Cuppcake later expressed that she felt disrespected and mad in general because she felt like Janelys had been targeting her the whole season.

In response, Janelys claimed that she wasn't trying to target her. She called it a misunderstanding, saying that during their altercation, she felt like Cuppcake was trying to start something between them.

At the end of their discussion, Cuppcake said that they could put their drama to rest if there wasn't anything major between them. She reiterated that she got angry because she felt disrespected by Janelys.

"I just had to get that off my chest because at the end of the day, I'm not ducking no smoke. I'm not no p*ussy ass b*tch. And I just feel like there is certain girls in this house that are nitpicking with me and I feel like you are one of them," the Baddies Gone Wild star concluded.

Baddies Gone Wild season 1 episodes premiere every Sunday on the Zeus Network. The show follows a group of young Baddie hopefuls fighting for the spotlight and running wild in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

