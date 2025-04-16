"I was really struggling mentally" — Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami breaks silence on why she left her mother's "hell house"

Star of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Sami Sheen shared in an April 14, 2025 interview with Gia Giudice that she struggled mentally while living with her mother. Sami is the eldest daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen.

She appeared on the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast where Sami recalled that this resulted in mother and daughter not speaking to each other for almost a year.

In September 2021, Sami announced her decision of moving out of the "hell house" after having a "spiritual awakening" through TikTok.

"I kind of felt like the odd one out, and being the older sister, the blame was like always thrown on me for everything. And yeah, it was just I was really struggling mentally in that house," said Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami.

Sami was 17 when she decided to move out, saying she constantly argued with her mom. She chose to live with her dad, thinking it would be more peaceful since they got along at the time. But things didn’t work out there either, which affected her mental health.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami expresses her regret of making her move public

In the interview, Sami said she regretted making her decision to leave her mom’s house public. She felt it was misunderstood on social media and blown out of proportion.

Sami had hoped her message would connect with other girls her age going through similar struggles with their parents. Instead, many people criticized her without knowing what was really happening "behind closed doors."

"I was expecting girls my age and be like, 'Oh my God, like I'm in the same boat as you, like I also don't get along with my mom,'" stated Sami.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami's time living with her father didn't work out as planned. She eventually realized that she felt lonely and realized it wasn't the right fit. Her dad was happy to have her take his side, but Sami was looking for more independence.

She later started living with a friend for a while, but afterward, Sami moved back to her mom's house briefly after turning 18. It was at that time that she decided to start fresh and started her OnlyFans account. A month later, she revealed that she got her own apartment and has been living on her own ever since.

"I start to find myself and like have my own space in my own environment, and like he keeps to himself, I kept myself Like it was like nice until I was just like really lonely," said Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami.

Sami revealed that she started her OnlyFans account because she was unhappy at the time. She wanted her own place to live in and with no financial help from her parents, Sami decided to earn through OnlyFans. Sami expressed that she used her public profile to her advantage and was able to get on her feet.

Sami Sheen can be seen on the latest episodes of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things on Bravo.

