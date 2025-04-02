"You prick"— Denise Richards & Her Wild Things fans react to Charlie Sheen's guest appearance

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The segment saw Lola Sheen and Denise Richards meet up with Charlie Sheen for dinner, although Sami was absent because she refused to join the group for the meeting.

While sharing the meal, Denise recalled their divorce and talked about having his back despite their ups and downs, to which Charlie responded by saying, "cool." Fans online reacted to the Two and a Half Men actor's first-ever appearance on a reality show and were unhappy with his behavior towards his ex-wife. One person wrote on X:

"Charlie that’s when you say “thank you” to Denise for having your back during that divorce, because you literally did everything in your power to destroy her life, and pretty much succeeded…you prick."

"Charlie Sheen not knowing that his own daughter has never been on a date tells us everything we need to know about his involvement in his kids (with Denise Richards) life," a fan commented.

"Denise Richards and Charlie sheen give me similar vibes as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee," a tweet read.

Fans of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things chimed in on the former couple's interaction:

"Ugh this was such a good episode!! I love getting to see more of Charlie and Denise‘s dynamic," a person wrote.

"Oh my goodness. I love Denise. I love Charlie. I wish they had been able to be together. Unfortunately Charlie was messed up. It is okay. He is a great actor. Denise was & is the best thing that ever happened to him," a fan commented.

"Omg I’m obsessed with the dynamic between Charlie Sheen and Denise lmaooo," a tweet read.

Fans of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things further said:

"Charlie is weird, I thought I'd like him like I do Alec Baldwin... I was wrong," a person wrote.

"I truly hope Charlie has apologized to Denise for the crap he put her and their daughters through," a fan commented.

Charlie Sheen has dinner with his ex-wife Denise Richards and daughter Lola in Denise Richards & Her Wild Things

In the latest episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, famed actor, Charlie Sheen made a guest appearance on his ex-wife's reality show and grabbed lunch with her and Lola. The three spoke about Lola's dating life. The cast member revealed she had trouble connecting with men because she was afraid they would be fans of her father.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things cast member stated that she had one "potential" boyfriend, but that he had a poster of her father on his wall. As the conversation progressed, Denise and Charlie touched upon their divorce. The RHOBH alum told him that the one thing she wanted to say about their difficult divorce was that she "always" had his back.

"I was never gonna hold a press conference and say this and do that. Like, I still had your f*cking back," Denise told Charlie.

In response, Charlie Sheen told the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star, "Yep, cool." Denise told him he didn't need to say that if he didn't feel it, but the latter assured her that he appreciated everything she did for her.

Fans online reacted to Charlie Sheen's conversation with Denise and Lola and were divided by it.

Episodes of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things are available to stream on Bravo.

