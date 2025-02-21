"I really wish I could say something else" - When a Shark Tank entrepreneur kept pitching after all Sharks stepped out

Greg Demirjian pitched Surf Band Pro on Shark Tank season 14, episode 16, seeking $150,000 for 10% equity. The wearable sunscreen dispenser cost $5 to make and retail for $19.95. After all the Sharks declined, he shared his effort in visiting surf shops along the Maryland coast before the pitch ended.

Then he stated,

"I really wish I could say something else...I just want to tell you guys I really love you guys and thank you for the show all these years."

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary responded by saying, "No words." Barbara and other investors also gave similar responses, signaling the time to conclude the pitch. In the end, Greg left the tank without any investments.

Demirjian walked into the Shark Tank carrying his innovation that aimed to help surfers and outdoor sports enthusiasts. Surf Band Pro, a sunscreen dispensing wristband solved a basic problem. People wearing tight-fitting gear like wetsuits often struggled to carry and apply sunscreen during activities. The product stored sunscreen inside a specialized band worn on the wrist.

Production began just a month before Shark Tank, and Demirjian sold 200 units. Surf Band Pro came in pink, blue, and black, costing $5 to make, wholesaling at $9.95, and retailing for $19.95. The Sharks quickly passed—Barbara Corcoran cited competition, Mark Cuban noted scaling challenges, and Lori Greiner highlighted marketing difficulties.

Kevin O'Leary suggested renaming the product "Squirt Master Pro." Despite offering marketing tips, he didn't see it fitting his investment strategy. Robert Herjavec explained that the product category didn't match his investment goals.

When Greg tried to continue the presentation even after all the sharks stepped out, Mark Cuban stated,

"There's somebody else waiting for that spot, Greg. We got to go."

Greg turned back. Immediately, Barbara said, "Go down that road," pointing to the hallways.

Product details

The core technology of Surf Band Pro is centered on the valve mechanism. This component made controlled dispensing possible while preventing leaks. The design went through multiple iterations before reaching its final form. Earlier prototypes helped refine the dispensing system.

The band's construction prioritized durability and ease of use. A Velcro strap provides secure attachment during active sports. The refillable design allowed customers to use their preferred sunscreen brands. Each unit carried enough product for multiple applications.

The $19.95 price point positioned Surf Band Pro in the accessible premium category. This aligned with similar outdoor sports accessories.

Post-show developments

As per Shark Tank Blog, the months following the appearance showed significant company growth. Demirjian expanded the product line to include bezel bands. He also added silicone options to meet different user preferences. By August 2024, the company shifted focus back to their original Velcro-band designs.

A major development came through an unexpected channel. The United Nations approached Surf Band Pro for a health initiative. They saw potential in the dispensing mechanism for mosquito repellent distribution. This partnership opened new applications in malaria prevention efforts.

Financial indicators showed resilience after the Tank exposure. The company maintained its $1.5 million valuation. Annual revenue reports indicated approximately $1 million in sales. These numbers demonstrated market presence despite missing Shark investment.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

