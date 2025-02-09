"I had to shut down"— Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Nell breaks silence on her emotional fallout with Melody

Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 2 premiered on February 8, 2025. In this installment, Kimmi accused Melody of being unresponsive to communication when she didn't feel like engaging. The rest of the cast agreed with Kimmi, but Melody defended herself. Melody said she had a productive conversation with Kimmi before.

However, Melody admitted on Love and Marriage: Huntsville that she sometimes struggled to understand others' feelings. She cited her conversation with Nell as an example. Melody thought their conversation went well, but Nell later told her she didn't enjoy it and stopped talking to her for six weeks.

Nell felt she had supported and mentored Melody during her divorce. When she brought this up, Melody disagreed, saying she didn't feel mentored. This hurt Nell's feelings.

"I had to shut down for six weeks 'cause it was something said, it really f*cking pissed me off," Nell shared.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville stars Melody and Nell's emotional confrontation on the reunion

During Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion part 2, host Carlos King asked Nell how she felt when Melody denied being mentored by her. Nell explained that Melody's response hurt her, especially since she had spent countless hours supporting Melody during her divorce.

Nell's husband, Chris, added that Nell could have been with her sick mother instead of helping Melody. In response, Melody apologized, explaining that she needed time to process her emotions.

Chris then pointed out that Melody's actions had caused conflict. Melody acknowledged this and said she was still grieving. Marsau intervened, telling Melody that she wasn't listening to Nell's perspective. Melody then allowed Nell to continue speaking. Nell expressed that while Melody had hurt her, she still cared deeply for her. Although Nell forgave Melody, their relationship hadn't fully recovered yet.

"I still hold my ground when it comes to Melody. Melody has a soft spot in my heart. It's going to always be. I have forgiven her, but I don't think we just haven't gotten back there yet," Nell said.

When Carlos later asked Melody to respond on Love and Marriage: Huntsville, she expressed her respect for Nell's feelings. Carlos observed that despite their miscommunication, Melody and Nell still shared a deep bond. Both Melody and Nell nodded in agreement.

During a discussion with Melody and Kimmi, Kimmi felt Melody had avoided talking about sensitive topics. Melody claimed she had respected Kimmi's initial request to not discuss it. However, Kimmi pointed out that when she wanted to talk about it, Melody didn't want to.

Destiny tried to intervene, saying Melody didn't receive feedback well. Melody responded that she was talking to Kimmi and Carlos and didn't want interruptions. Destiny countered that Melody had interrupted Kimmi earlier.

"This is like you were just doing when Kimmi was talking. You asked for decorum and you didn’t give it," Destiny said.

Carlos stepped in, summarizing that Kimmi had been left with unanswered questions. Kimmi agreed. However, Carlos noted that despite their disagreements, Melody and Kimmi managed to discuss their issues without escalating tensions. He observed that while they weren't close friends, they seemed to have a level of respect for each other.

Later in Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 9 reunion, Carlos invited Sunni to join the stage. Sunni had been feuding with Destiny, who she felt often discussed her and her husband, Moses. When Carlos asked Sunni about the rumors surrounding her, she explained that Moses and Destiny were no longer together when she started dating him.

Later, LaTricia faced questioning about rumors of an affair with Martell. Martell made a joke about the situation, which annoyed LaTricia's boyfriend, Ken.

Catch part 3 of Love and Marriage: Huntsville reunion next Saturday on OWN.

