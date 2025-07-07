"I had a slight case of anxiety" - Baddies Africa star Scotty opens up about her recent medical condition

Baddies Africa episode 9 premiered on Zeus on July 6, 2025. The episode continued on from the previous one and gave an update on Scotty's health condition.

In episode 8, as the cast was traveling from Cape Town to Johannesburg, Scotty felt a bit sick. After arriving at their new location, the producers shared that Scotty had experienced a medical emergency and was immediately taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Scotty made her return in episode 9, wasting to time to greet Rollie and tell her about her situation. In her confessional, she shared that she had a "slight case of anxiety," but she wasn't sure if it was caused because of the traveling or the pressure involved with constant fights taking place in the show.

"I had a slight case of anxiety. I don't know where it came from," she said in her confessional.

Baddies Africa star Rollie updates Scotty on Tavii and Big Lex's drama

In Baddies Africa episode 9, after Scotty returned, she went over to Rollie to tell her everything that had happened.

When Scotty was taken to the hospital in the previous episode, she shared that she had been experiencing chest pains. She also wasn't feeling well and had trouble breathing properly. Despite her condition, she was confident she would recover and be back on the show soon.

After greeting each other in episode 9, when Rollie asked Scotty what was wrong with her, Scotty shared that she was in the hospital this entire time and revealed that she had "anxiety." She emphasized that her anxiety was so bad that she was having panic attacks.

In her confessional, the Baddies Africa star shared that she had a slight case of anxiety. However, she wasn't sure what had caused it. She speculated that it could have been due to their traveling schedule or the stress involved with the constant fighting between the cast members.

However, now that she was back on the show and was having a conversation with Rollie, Scotty said that she was feeling good.

"I don't know if it was like all the traveling or before the traveling. Or the girls fighting and me trying to figure out why b*tches is fighting and I don't know. But I'm with my b*tch Rollie and I'm good now," she shared in her confessional.

Later during their conversation, Rollie asked Scotty if she was feeling better. Scotty replied that she was feeling "OK," before pointing out how she walked into Rollie's hotel room looking healthy and confident.

After wrapping up their conversation about Scotty’s health, Rollie pointed out that Scotty had missed quite a bit. She then filled her in on the recent drama involving Tavii and Big Lex.

"Yes, its been crazy. You've missed a lot. We were on our way here to the house and Tavii baby and Big Lex started talking with their hands and it just went left. They started fighting in the sprinter and when I mean fighting, I mean fighting," the Baddies Africa star told Scotty.

Rollie then told Scotty about Badd Dolly's involvement in the drama and how she snatched Tavii's Baddie chain just after she was awarded it for her presence on Baddies Africa.

Scotty was surprised to hear about Tavii and Big Lex's fight. However, she was disappointed at Badd Dolly for snatching Tavii's Baddie chain.

"Last time I was around, Tavii received her chain and everybody was happy for her. So Dolly, why are you taking a chain from somebody because you don't have one?" the Baddies Africa star said in her confessional.

Baddies Africa airs every Sunday on Zeus.

