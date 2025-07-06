"It wasn't real" — Baddies Africa star Tavii accuses Big Lex and Badd Dolly of provoking a fight to create a storyline

Baddies Africa episode 8 premiered on Zeus on June 29, 2025. In the episode, as the cast was traveling from Cape Town to Johannesburg, Tavii Babii and Big Lex were sitting near each other on the bus and started a conversation about alliances. However, this discussion escalated into a fight between the two.

As Tavii and Big Lex exchanged blows, Dolly jumped into the fight and snatched Tavii’s Baddie chain—the same chain Tavii had received over her in the previous episode. That moment became one of the reasons for the chaos that followed.

After the fight, Natalie Nunn accompanied Tavii to her hotel room and listened to her side of the story. Describing how Big Lex and Badd Dolly were acting toward her, Tavii claimed they were provoking her into a fight just to create a storyline and maintain their presence on the show.

"Y'all b*tches trying to play me son? I was cool with y'all son and you trying to use it as something... I didn't never need a f*cking storyline. That's what the f*ck that was now. It wasn't real," Tavi told Natalie.

Baddies Africa star Tavii expresses her frustration over Badd Dolly snatching her chain

In Baddies Africa episode 8, as the cast was traveling to Johannesburg, Big Lex accused Tavii of befriending the other cast members just to use them to her advantage. Tavii responded by claiming that she doesn't go to anyone—that others come to her to be friends with her. The two Baddies Africa castmates then started throwing accusations before engaging in a fight.

During the fight, Badd Dolly, who was friends with Big Lex and was upset that Tavii received a Baddie chain instead of her, got involved and snatched the chain from Tavii's neck. The fight left Tavii and Big Lex bruised and bloodied. Tavii was later seen with a cloth wrapped around her head, tending to her injuries and trying to unwind after the altercation.

Later, during her conversation with Natalie Nunn, Tavii expressed her frustration with Big Lex and Badd Dolly over how the two were causing problems for her.

"I want to unwind too. I really feel some type of way. The way I am, I can't sleep at night. I don't give a f*ck what's on my face. I don't care how I look. I don't give a f*ck. I'm gonna fight again," she said.

The Baddies Africa star added that she was cool with Big Lex and Badd Dolly and felt confused about why they were messing with her. She went on to claim that they were provoking her into a fight to create a storyline.

"Tavii feels like Lex and Dolly only want to fight her for the storyline. I get it. It's just what the Baddies do. And then you just got a Baddie chain, and Badd Dolly don't got a chain. Girl you know how s*it goes," Natalie reacted in her confessional.

Natalie noted that snatching someone's chain and breaking their things was a bad thing to do, and she was upset that it happened.

Tavii said she was sure Badd Dolly had intentionally snatched her chain, explaining that when Dolly came near her, instead of using fighting gestures, Badd Dolly was visibly trying to get her hand onto her chain.

"Dolly... you wanna fight me because I got my motherf*cking chain before you. And if you was a real b*tch, you would have came at me when they put this chain on my neck. I would have respect you for that b*tch," the Baddies Africa star added in her confessional.

Baddies Africa airs every Sunday on Zeus.

