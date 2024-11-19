“I started crying:” The Voice coach Reba gets emotional at Lauren-Michael Seller’s performance

The Voice season 26's auditions and battles wrapped up as the selected contestants headed to the next round, The Playoffs. During this segment of the singing competition series, artists were mentored by Jennifer Hudson and Sting. Participants were selected from each team as they competed against one another to save themselves from elimination.

During the newly released November 18, 2024 episodes, Team Reba's contestants Danny Joseph and Tate Renner alongside Lauren-Michael Seller took to the stage to impress judges with their strong vocal capabilities. Seller's redemption of Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle's song Hold On to Me. Seller opened up about her mom's passing and that this song is special to her. After Seller's performance ended, coach Reba got emotional, she said:

“When she started singing, it hit me in the chest. I started crying."

The Voice season 26 episode 14 titled The Knockouts Part 3 was released exclusively on NBC on November 18, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Sting and Jennifer Hudson serve as mega mentors to help prepare the artists for the knockouts; the coaches pair three artists to perform solo against each other, then select a winner to move on; each coach has one steal and a save."

The Voice coaches react to Lauren-Michael Seller's performance on season 26 episode 14

During the Knockouts Round three, in The Voice season 26 episode 14, Lauren-Michael Seller's emotional and heartfelt performance brought coach Reba to tears. In the newly released episode, Sellers competed alongside two more artists Danny Joseph and Tate Renner were part of Team Reba as well.

Then it was time to perform on stage, James sang Susan Tedeschi's It Hurt So Bad while Tate decided to perform her version of Jamey Johnson’s In Color. Seller on the other hand chose Lauren Daigle's song Hold On to Me to showcase her abilities on The Voice stage.

Seller shared that the meaning behind this song was deeply connected to her. She shared that her mom's passing led her to "finding faith" again which is why this song is very dear to her heart. Seller continued:

“I lost my mom three years ago, found my faith three years ago. I lost mom to an overdose. We weren’t speaking at the time, and it was especially hard because I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

During The Voice rehearsals, Reba got emotional after hearing Seller's beautiful voice and strong vocals. She could sense that Sellers was singing with a lot of emotion which was evident during her performance. Reba said:

“I love that song. Touches my heart. Oh golly, it hits my heart so hard.”

As fans already know for the knockout rounds, Sting and Jennifer Hudson joined as guest mentors to assist the participants this season. Hudson was impressed by Seller's ability to bring out emotion through her performance, Hudson said:

"When you make somebody cry with your song, it shows you the power of music.”

New episodes of The Voice season 26 air every week on Mondays at 8/7c exclusively on NBC and the next day on Peacock TV. The next stage of the singing competition series Will be the Playoffs which will air from November 19, 2024, onwards.

Fans can follow the cast members as well as coaches on their respective Instagram accounts.

