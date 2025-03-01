"I started selling drugs" - Ready To Love star RacQuel opens up about her past struggles

Ready to Love season 10 episode 4, Poly Pool Party, premiered on OWN on February 28. At the start of the episode, RacQuel Colòn sat down with Takesha ‘Tae’ Hedgman, Husieen Edmonds, and Cameron Palmer, and she was asked to share her "life defining moment." She decided to talk about her struggles in the past.

RacQuel shared that when she was in her 20s she had lost her job and had to sell drugs to make ends meet. She added:

"It was in my 20s, I lost my job and at that point, since I don't have a job, I went to the streets and I started selling drugs. And that just made me realize what I didn't want out of life and how you should always be humble and always be grateful for what you do have because they can just take like that," she said.

Ready To Love star Takesha, Cameron, and RacQuel share their "life defining moment"

At the start of Ready To Love season 10 episode 4, RacQuel Colòn, Takesha ‘Tae’ Hedgman, Husieen Edmonds and Cameron Palmer gathered to have a group conversation to get to know one another.

Takesha introduced an activity and asked her Ready to Love castmates to share their "life-defining moment."

She went first, sharing that graduating and achieving her dreams and goals as an African American woman was the most significant milestone in her life.

"It was just a natural beauty at first, and you know the outfit that she came in, it tastes so approachable. Just looking at her eyes, I definitely want to get to learn a little more about T," Husieen reacted in his confessional.

Before sharing her "life defining moment," RacQuel noted that her moment wasn't about how she excelled in life, like Takesha's story, but rather it was about her past. She then went on to talk about how in her 20s she had lost a job and had to sell drugs to make money.

The Ready To Love star added that this point in her life was important to her as it made her realize what she didn't want in her life and how she needed to be grateful for what she had.

Cameron reacted in his confessional:

"I definitely appreciateed RacQuel opening up. RacQuel has always been a real person and that's why I like her. She's just super authentic."

Cameron went next, noting that his life defining moment had a lot to do with his mental health. He shared that he used to be a "depressed as* person" and was all on his own when he was struggling through his life.

He added he was living on food stamps and didn't feel like he wanted to be in the world anymore.

However, his niece kept popping up in her head and he realized that he needed to turn around his life for her.

So to take himself out of that depressing hole, he changed his mindset and eventually became a happier person:

"It's not easy to let people into your personal life. So I'm feeling good about everything. The game allowed me to have the chance to open up, take Tae's advice, and to break down a few walls and really let people in," he continued in his confessional.

Ready To Love season 10 episodes premiere every Friday on OWN.

