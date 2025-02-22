Ready To Love season 10 episode 3 recap: New singles get to know each other as they meet up at the comedy club

A new episode of Ready To Love's tenth season aired on Friday, February 21, 2025, on Oprah Winfrey Network. The reality show focuses on real-life dating experiences of single black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are looking for genuine relationships. Like the previous season, the show is hosted by Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles.

In episode three, nineteen singles met for the first time at a comedy club. Many couples went on various dates ranging from a skating rink to a beach lunch. While new connections formed, one person was sent home from the reality show.

What happened in Ready To Love season 10 episode 3?

The Ready To Love episode kicked off with the multiple singles hanging out at a comedy club. Eddie and Nicole opened up to each other, where Nicole shared that she took four years off from any kind of relationship to work on herself. Deona sat down with Cisco and revealed to him that she was a firefighter.

Deona acknowledged that she felt a connection with Eddie at first, but Cisco's "alpha presence" diverted her attention. Cisco also felt attracted to the firefighter as they both shared similar interests in fitness and exercising.

"You don't hear too many women taking dangerous jobs like that. And just her aura gives off, like, strength. And I'm like, 'Together, we're probably like power couple out here,'" stated Cisco.

Naeem got the chance to talk to Tae on Ready To Love, and he revealed that he was a father to five kids. Surprised by the admission, Tae moved on to the other single male participants. Meanwhile, Shanice declared after talking to Cameron she found some red flags, as he wasn't as open to starting a family. Sahara also sat down with Husieen, as she felt connected to him the most.

The next day, Naeem & Shanice, Keyshia & Husieen, and Kiara & Jay got to know more of each other when they went out in a skating rink. Jay was especially impressed by Kiara as she shared with him how she liked to be treated by a date. In a confessional, Kiara confessed that she would be surprised if anyone could get in between her and Jay.

"She definitely gave me that baddie vibe that you wanna be courted a certain way. And you know, I got that in me," said Jay.

In Ready To Love, Eddie and Angie and Nicole and Wayne went out on a double date in order to get to know more of each other. Angie confessed in front of everyone that she had married previously, which she felt was a mistake. She didn't want to repeat the same mistakes and wanted to take her time to find her future partner.

Seeing others open up, Wayne revealed that he journaled his thoughts often so that he could process them better. He wanted to emulate his little brother who had been married for the past five years and even had a child. Hearing this, Nicole couldn't hold back her tears, as it reminded her of her late brother.

All the ladies gathered along with the host of Ready To Love, Tommy, as they all shared who they felt connected to the most. This was followed by Tommy asking about their least-liked contestants. After gathering the information, Tommy asked the ladies to deliver the news to the person who would be eliminated. The episode concluded with Deona telling Wayne that he was going home.

Ready To Love season 10 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET on Oprah Winfrey Network.

