The Bachelor showrunners reportedly face allegations of workplace toxicity and poor leadership

The Bachelor franchise is facing allegations of a "toxic" work environment under the leadership of showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner. On February 21, 2025, Deadline reported that multiple current and former crew members have accused the duo of instilling fear and discouraging collaboration.

"The last two years, but particularly the last six months, have just been incredibly hostile, toxic, and horrible," one crew member told the publication.

Freeland and Graebner took over as showrunners in 2023 after the departure of franchise creator Mike Fleiss, who left following an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations. Initially, a team of three, including Jason Ehrlich, was appointed to manage the franchise. Ehrlich later left, reportedly after overseeing The Golden Bachelor, which concluded in January 2024.

Since then, concerns have grown about the work culture under Freeland and Graebner’s leadership. Many long-time employees have either been dismissed or have left, stating alleged dissatisfaction with the work environment. However, the showrunners have denied these allegations.

Exploring the allegations of a toxic work environment in The Bachelor franchise

Several former and current crew members of The Bachelor franchise have spoken about their experiences working under Freeland and Graebner. They claim that the showrunners have created an environment where employees are afraid to speak up. Deadline report suggests that decisions are made with little input from production staff, and those who question leadership are often sidelined or removed.

"When Mike [Fleiss] left, there was a sigh of relief. Never did we think that two [of the] people that would take over would make us wish that he was still here," one crew member told the publication.

A former producer added:

"They sit behind their closed doors. They don’t walk around the office, they don’t talk to people. When they’re on set, they sit with each other, they don’t talk to the staff. It’s bizarre. I’ve never seen such horrendous leadership."

The same report includes accounts from staff who state that verbal and mental pressure has increased since the leadership change. Crew members described instances where long-time producers were excluded from meetings, criticized without direct feedback, and left uncertain about their future with the franchise.

Impact of layoffs and response from the showrunners

The stress inside the production team rose even higher when The Bachelorette was placed on indefinite hiatus, as confirmed by ABC on February 12, 2025, marking the first time in two decades that the series would not air during its usual summer slot.

Five days following the announcement, nearly 200 employees were informed that they would not be returning to work. While some blamed the layoffs on cost-cutting measures, others felt that continued leadership challenges were a major factor.

Ken Fuchs, a long-time director who worked on hundreds of episodes in The Bachelor franchise, was among those affected. Sources from Deadline have claimed that experienced members of the production team were let go without prior notice, further fueling concerns about the showrunners' approach to management.

A former producer allegedly said:

"They don’t outrightly treat people poorly, it’s not obvious. They don’t scream at people. It’s more that everything they do is secretive and passive-aggressive, and they know that they’re doing it to affect people."

Freeland and Graebner have denied allegations of hostility, stating through their legal representative that they are focused on improving the franchise. Their counsel stated that while changes can be difficult, the claims of secrecy and mistreatment are "false and frankly absurd." The statement reads:

"My clients will happily listen to any and all points of view, but at the end of the day, my clients are the ones with a new positive vision for the production."

Watch new episodes of The Bachelor air on Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.

