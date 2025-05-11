"I treated Ana very poorly" — The Amazing Race star Jonathan Towns admits to his actions towards his wife

The Amazing Race star Jonathan Towns acknowledged his past actions towards his wife Ana during their time on the latest season. In Jonathan and Ana's May 8, 2025, YouTube video, a fan had apologized for leaving a negative comment for judging them.

Replying to the fan, Jonathan said no apology was necessary. He took responsibility for treating Ana poorly on the show, which had triggered strong emotions in viewers.

However, Jonathan noted that he and Ana had made significant progress since then. He even expressed gratitude for the fan's support.

“No apology needed. I treated Ana very poorly while we were on the show and I understand how that can trigger a lot of strong emotions in people, but yes, we have come a long way since then. Thank you for your support,” wrote The Amazing Race star Jonathan Towns in the comments.

In the past few weeks, Jonathan has faced criticism from fans after his behavior towards his wife Ana was shown on The Amazing Race season 37.

During the show, he had reacted harshly to Ana and told her to "stop whining". Additionally, Jonathan had made negative comments about Ana's behavior and even called her a "terrible partner".

The Amazing Race star Jonathan reveals that he is in the autism spectrum

In the same video, Jonathan Towns responded to the criticism by sharing his experiences after watching his behavior on the latest season of The Amazing Race.

He realized he needed help and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Jonathan explained that his brain becomes overwhelmed in high-stress situations, making it hard for him to be supportive of anyone.

He noted that the lack of control and disruption to his routines during the show made his situation worse.

Jonathan explained that he relied on routines to regulate his emotions and manage stimuli, which were absent during the competition.

"My routines are completely non-existent. And we rely on – people like me rely on routines in order to help us regulate our emotions and to control the amount of stimulus that we can get at any given time,” stated Jonathan in the video.

Jonathan reflected on a specific moment when he asked his wife to "stop whining" during The Amazing Race.

He explained that he was feeling extremely stressed and overwhelmed at the time, even comparing his own emotions to a nuclear reactor "melting down".

Jonathan said he was preoccupied with the thoughts of competition and felt like he couldn't deal with Ana's emotions along with that.

The Amazing Race star acknowledged that he wasn't able to respect Ana's way of expressing herself in that moment, as he was too caught up in his own stress and anxiety.

“Even though I know now she’s going to express her frustration in her way, and I need to respect that, at that time, I was just overwhelmed with everything," recalled Jonathan in the video.

Ana, on her part, shared a screenshot of a TikTok comment on her May 7 Instagram story. Through the screenshot, she suggested that some reality TV shows might not show the full picture of relationships due to editing.

The comment mentioned a friend who was on a reality show and claimed that producers edited out most of the fights with her husband.

Watch the 11th episode of The Amazing Race season 37 on May 14, 2025, on CBS.

