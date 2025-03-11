"I can't trust you" - 90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey confronts Florian about alleged cheating

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, episode 15, Last Time Asking, aired on March 10, 2025, on TLC. It followed the fallout from Dracey's claim that Florian cheated. After initially refusing to listen, Stacey finally heard Florian out.

After Florian shared that he didn't cheat on her and was just trying to help the girl, Stacey pointed out how he tended to help "damsels in distress," and asked him why he couldn't show her the same care when she was sick. She expressed her frustration about his constant disappearance from their relationship and noted that she couldn't trust him based on his past actions.

"I know you like to help people, like damsels in distress. But where are you when I need your help, sick and recovering? I'm supposed to believe this story? And you're disappearing all the time? Your f*cked up and you're gone, locations off. Did you have a last hurrah before you came here? What am I supposed to think? I can't trust you," she said.

90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey gives one last chance to Florian

After taking some time to cool down in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 15, Stacey confronted Florian about his alleged cheating and asked him why the girl Darcey mentioned, in episode 14, thanked him for taking her home a few weeks ago.

Reflecting on the day, Florian shared with Stacey that when she went to bed, he went out with Darcey and Georgie to a club.

A drunk woman, who turned out to be their neighbor, struggled to walk, so the 90 Day: The Last Resort star helped her to their building, buzzed the elevator, and escorted her to her floor.

Stacey pointed out his tendency to help "damsels in distress," and argued why he didn't help her when she was sick. She then stated that she couldn't trust him because of his past actions and lack of efforts in their relationship.

"I'm really upset right now because I feel like he needs to honor our marriage and our vows and be respectful to me. I was healing from surgery, I couldn't go out a lot. So it was like I might be the damsel in distress. Take care of me, instead of other women in our building," she added in her confessional.

Stacey further told Florian that, despite her wanting to, it was hard for her to trust him because she could see all the "patterns adding up like the past." She commended his "chivalrous" side and asked him to take care of her rather than random women.

Florian understood his mistake and realized it was wrong of him to walk with some girl late at night.

Stacey told her 90 Day: The Last Resort partner that she was giving him a last chance after which she stated they would be done for good.

"It's hard for me to trust Florian because I still carry a lot of pain from when he cheated on me in the past. But we're here at this retreat to learn and grow, so right now I would choose to work on our marriage. And I feel like we still have a lot of work to do, but I hope that we can figure it out while we're here," the 90 Day: The Last Resort star added in her confessional.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

