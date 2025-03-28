"I was waiting tables" — Chef Paula Endara shares her journey before appearing on Top Chef season 22

Top Chef season 22 continues to highlight culinary voices from around the world as it follows 15 contestants competing for the $250,000 prize. Among them is Paula Endara, executive chef at The Manchester in Lexington, Kentucky. She is originally from Ecuador. In an interview with WDRB published on March 27, 2025, she reflected on how it all began with a job in hospitality.

“I was waiting tables, and then I fell in love with hospitality, and those two just click, you know, it made me feel comforting, and it’s nostalgic, and it’s so fun to just connect with people you know, through food,” she shared.

Before entering the culinary world, Paula wanted to pursue a music career. However, her love for food and connection led her down a new path. She went on to train at the Basque Culinary Center and later collaborated with Amazonian farmers for a nomadic restaurant concept in Quito.

Paula also opened her own restaurant, Roots, in Arkansas, where she combined Ecuadorian flavors with fresh local ingredients.

Paula's culinary journey and Top Chef experience

Paula Endara currently works as the executive chef at The Granddam and The Lost Palm, two restaurants within The Manchester hotel in Lexington. Though she did not start out in culinary arts, her journey eventually brought her to national television. Speaking about the experience of being on Top Chef, she told WDRB:

“It’s really easy to judge when you’re watching on the couch,” she shared.

She noted that competing in a new kitchen and city can bring unexpected challenges.

“I don’t know if it was being in a different city or a different kitchen that you’ve never been in before. Sometimes it’s fun, sometimes it’s like ‘oh wow, this is crazy,’” she added.

According to her Top Chef profile, Paula's background includes experience in avant-garde cuisine, international collaborations, and a deep connection to her Ecuadorian roots. She tried to prepare for the show but admitted the real challenge begins when the clock starts.

As someone who identifies as an introvert, Paula shared that receiving attention has been new for her.

"I never had people asking me for pictures and autographs, and now I have that, which is kind of weird some way, and exciting as well, but it’s been fun,” she admitted.

Episode 3 recap: Cold dish challenge and elimination

Top Chef season 22, episode 3 aired on March 27, 2025, with a cold dish challenge inspired by ice hockey. Titled Better Served Cold, the Elimination Challenge required chefs to pick a cloche labeled with a hockey term. Each label corresponded to an ingredient or concept they had to use in their cold dish.

Host Kristen Kish introduced the task with Canadian Olympic hockey player Natalie Spooner, who helped explain the rules. Paula drew "peanut butter" as her theme and created an Ecuadorian-style ceviche. While she defended the broth-based dish as authentic to her culture, judges felt the peanut flavor was too subtle.

Paula explained that in Ecuador, ceviche is supposed to be "brothy," but the critique focused on execution rather than authenticity. Earlier in the episode, the Quickfire Challenge focused on Jamaican patties. Paula participated alongside the other chefs, and Katianna won her second Quickfire in a row.

In the elimination round, other chefs tackled different ingredients. Massimo received criticism for a dessert based on the term "muffin," while Tristen impressed everyone with a deviled egg tartare. Katianna, Corwin, and Tristen were placed in the top three, with Katianna winning the challenge again. Paula was in the bottom three but was safe, while Anya was eliminated.

Catch new episodes of Top Chef airing every Thursday on Bravo.

