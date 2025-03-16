"I would do it for you"—Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shares how he promised his mom to be on Dancing with the Stars

In a recent conversation with Grant Cardone for 10X Studios' YouTube channel, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec spoke about his memorable run on Dancing with the Stars season 20 (2015). During the interview released on February 22, 2025, Robert shared that years before he made his TV debut, he had a chat with his mom where she told him that he had the potential to be on DWTS, noting that he was "beautiful."

Since it was her favorite show and it would mean a lot to her, Robert promised his mom that if the producers ever asked him to be on the show, he would gladly accept the offer.

"This is years before I went on TV. One day my mom looks at me, and she used to call me Robbie, and she looks at me and she goes, 'Robbie, you so beautiful. Why you not show?' And I said to her 'Mom, if they ever ask me, I would do it for you'" he shared.

For the unversed, Robert was paired with professional dancer Kym Johnson on Dancing with the Stars. The duo ultimately finished in sixth place. People magazine reported that he married his dance partner Kym on July 31, 2016 and the couple shares two children.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares his manifestation for being Dancing with the Stars

In the interview, host Grant Cardone asked Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec if his parents ever got to see him on the investing show. Robert responded that his dad passed away years before he appeared on TV.

As for his mom, she got to see him during his initial years on the Canadian version of the show called the Dragons' Den. However, he noted that he didn't have any regrets about his parents not seeing him on Shark Tank.

Robert then shared the first time he was filming for the Dragons' Den. He recalled that on the first day, he and his fellow investors were put into a room and were asked a lot of questions such as why they wanted to be famous. At the time, Robert answered that he wanted to be famous just so he could appear on Dancing with the Stars.

The Shark Tank star's answer stemmed from a promise he made to his mom, who used to watch DWTS religiously and it was her favourite show.

"So you got a picture of this European household, my mom and dad barely spoke English. My mom was this little woman working in, you know, a receptionist. Super nice lady. Her favorite show? Dancing with the Stars. Like if I would call home on a Monday she would say 'Why you call? You know, show on? I can't talk,'" he said.

Robert added that years later, his mom ended up getting ovarian cancer and was shifted to a hospital where she spent over a year. He noted that every Monday, he used to visit his mom in the hospital and used to watch DWTS with her and the other ladies admitted there.

One day while they were watching the show, the Shark Tank star shared that his mom looked at and asked why he wasn't part of the show. That's when Robert promised her that if the producers ever called him to be on the show, he would accept the offer.

"Never been on TV, no idea how to get on TV, and many years later I end up on Dancing with the Stars and meet my amazing wife. Isn't life freakin incredible? But you know, it goes back to connecting the dots, constant forward momentum. Who would have thought saying that to my mom, getting on Dragon's Den and then 20 years later [we are here]" he concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

