"If I were 16 right now" – Shark Tank star Mark Cuban reveals why Gen-Z has the best opportunity to learn AI

Mark Cuban, well-known entrepreneur and longtime investor on Shark Tank, believes there has never been a better time for young people to dive into artificial intelligence. In a conversation posted by AI consultant Dean Isenberg on Instagram on April 12, 2025, Cuban emphasized how Gen-Z holds the greatest advantage in learning and utilizing AI.

“If I were 16 right now, if I was 18, if I was 20, if I was 21, 24, 25, whatever, every minute that I had available to me, I would be learning about AI,” he stated.

Cuban noted that younger individuals can take the lead because older generations, like Boomers and Gen X, are sometimes unfamiliar with AI. With a career spanning multiple industries, including technology and sports, Cuban continues to promote AI education.

Shark Tank star Mark reveals why it is easier for Gen-Z to learn AI

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban told Dean Isenberg on April 12, 2025, that Gen-Z has the best shot at success due to the rapid technological changes taking place. He pointed out the continuous change in technology:

“Boomers don't know AI. Gen X doesn't know AI. Millennial generation doesn't know AI. Gen Z and younger, y'all have the best chance ever to live the American dream because every single minute of every day, right now as I'm speaking, there is new technology coming out that creates opportunities for you because it creates change.”

He explained that older generations often avoid learning about new technologies due to fear or resistance. This allows younger individuals who embrace learning to take the lead in a changing economy.

“When there's change, there's opportunity. And when the people who are in charge are afraid and don't understand the new stuff, oh my God,” Cuban said.

During the same interview, he listed several areas within artificial intelligence that Gen-Z should focus on. These included generative AI, text-to-video AI, music AI, creativity AI, and agentic AI.

Mark Cuban on AI’s limits and creative potential

On March 25, 2025, Cuban told Business Insider that while AI can significantly improve productivity, it cannot fully replicate human creativity.

“AI is not going to, you know, hit your bank account and produce a movie for you, produce a podcast or whatever,”

The Shark Tank investor said during an appearance on the YMH podcast. He emphasized that humans are still needed to make key creative decisions. Cuban also highlighted that AI should be viewed as a powerful creative tool, not a replacement for people.

“I think AI is just one more creative tool,” he told Business Insider. “It's like a writing or creative partner, but not a decision-maker.”

He pointed out that instincts and timing are essential in creative fields, and machines cannot replicate these human qualities. He has voiced concerns about companies trying to rely solely on AI to reduce content production costs.

Citing past examples, Shark Tank's Mark Cuban pointed out that companies that depended on analytics to decide what a studio or label should release often ended up failing. He suggested that replacing everyone with AI might seem novel, but ultimately, it's not a sustainable approach.

In a BlueSky post from early April 2025, Cuban also addressed younger audiences directly. When asked what he would do if he were 12 today, he said:

“Read books and learn how to use [artificial intelligence] in every way, shape and form you can.”

He added that anyone with a smartphone and a curious mindset can begin experimenting with AI tools. According to him, it simply requires a willingness to learn and explore.

The Shark Tank star has also emphasized the importance of reading in his daily routine. In a 2018 interview with CNBC Make It, he shared that he reads as much as possible, regardless of the source. He believes this habit, paired with an understanding of AI, forms a strong foundation for future success.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

